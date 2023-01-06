Newsight Imaging and First International Computer Announce Partnership for LiDAR solution for Automotive Safety

Co-development of 3D Vision System Solutions to Facilitate Rapid Development and Fast Time-to-Market of New Products

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsight Imaging Ltd. ("Newsight"), a leading semiconductor innovator developing proprietary 3D machine vision sensors, spectral vision chips and systems, announced today its partnership with First International Computer ("FIC"), a 44-year automotive electronic design manufacturing and smart city solution company in Taiwan, to co-develop advanced eTOF (enhanced-Time-Of-Flight)-based 3D vision systems for the automotive safety market.

Newsight and FIC have signed a MoU to jointly launch for LiDAR solutions for automotive safety. From left to right in the picture, they are Mr. Eli Assoolin, CEO of Newsight, MR Alex Dee, Futuristic Division GM of FIC, and MR. Eyal Yatskan, CTO of Newsight. (PRNewswire)

The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), that formalizes the collaboration of both parties to work toward co-developing 3D vision system solutions based on Newsight's NSI9000 depth sensor powered by Newsight's proprietary eTOF technology.

The cooperation between Newsight and FIC addresses the growing need for highly accurate, reliable and cost-effective 3D depth imaging that enables autonomous vehicles to sense and react to their environment in real-time.

The partnership follows a successful evaluation of Newsight's eTOF technology for meeting the automotive safety standard requirements. The agreement sets a direct channel between the R&D teams to facilitate rapid development and fast time-to-market of new game-changing products.

"We are pleased to add FIC to our growing strategic partners list," said Eli Assoolin, Co-Founder and CEO of Newsight. "We believe that combining our eTOF sensors with FIC's excellent system design and market presence will mark a major milestone in our goal to make eTOF the standard for automotive safety systems and beyond."

"We're very excited to be working with Newsight and leveraging FIC's expertise in automotive electronic design for LiDar solutions together with Newsight's eTOF technology. This collaboration agreement formalizes the process for future co-development efforts, which we believe will take the automotive safety industry to the next level," said Alex Dee, Future Business Division General Manager of FIC.

