Experience the Power of Technology at Laifen's CES 2023: Get Hands-On with the Latest Products and Get a Celebrity-Approved Makeover!

HONG KONG, Jan. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention tech enthusiasts! Laifen, a leading technology company, is excited to announce its participation in CES 2023. Taking place from January 5th to January 8th at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Laifen's booth (located in the Venetian at 54743) will provide attendees with the opportunity to get hands-on with the company's latest and greatest products.

Laifen's Booth (Venetian 54743) with Elegant Technology-themed Design (PRNewswire)

Laifen is attending CES 2023 to allow global customers to have offline access to its products, giving them the full experience of the strength and technology of the Laifen brand. The company's theme for the event is customer-orientation, with a focus on letting the audience feel the cutting-edge technology that their products offer.

Visitors to the Laifen booth will be treated to a simple and elegant technology-themed design, which will allow them to fully immerse themselves in the world of technology. The company will be introducing its latest product, the Laifen high-speed hair dryer (Swift and Premium series) which has been designed with the latest technology to make hair drying faster and more efficient than ever before.

In addition to showcasing its products, Laifen has also invited influencer hair fashionista Justin @justinhickox to its booth to give attendees fashionable hair styling. If you're satisfied with your new look, you can take a selfie and upload it on social media using the handle @Laifen_tech for a chance to receive a secret exquisite gift.

Influencer Justin(left one) Is Invited to Style Hair On-site (PRNewswire)

CES 2023 is fast approaching, with only a few days left until the trade fair concludes. Don't miss your chance to experience Laifen's products and make a more beautiful look with Laifen, all while getting a taste of the company's cutting-edge technology. We look forward to seeing you at the Laifen booth in the Venetian at 54743.

