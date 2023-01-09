Altair Announces Release of Simulation 2022.2 Software Update

New features improve cloud elasticity/scalability, electrification capabilities, and product development decision-making

TROY, Mich., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced the latest updates to its simulation portfolio, Simulation 2022.2. These updates build on the enhancements brought by Simulation 2022.1 and improve Altair's cloud elasticity and scalability, electrification, and product development capabilities.

Cloud Elasticity and Scalability

Simulation 2022.2 offers an enhanced Altair One experience by providing users with flexible access to solutions, applications, data, and compute, allowing users to launch leading tools like Altair HyperMesh, HyperView, SimLab, and Inspire in browsers or on the desktop/laptop. Altair One is a turnkey marketplace that connects users – from any device at any time – to their solutions, data, teams, and compute infrastructure.

In addition, users can submit solver jobs covering structural, thermal, and computational fluid dynamics (CFD), and high/low frequency electromagnetics disciplines in Altair's scalable, elastic cloud infrastructure – making it easier for organizations with limited IT and high-performance computing (HPC) resources to meet budgets and demand.

Moreover, self-service allows users to create pre-configured HPC appliances through a simple button click. Users can create these private appliances on their preferred cloud provider, allowing them to utilize the best compute hardware to run simulation solvers and applications that can be run on GPU nodes for visualizing fluid dynamics or bulk and granular material simulations. Access to Altair solutions through the Altair Units value-based licensing system empowers users to maximize the power of existing HPC investments in-house, in the cloud, on-demand, and/or in hybrid approaches.

Reliable, Efficient Electronics Systems Development

The latest software updates enable product teams to collaborate on all aspects of electronic systems, printed circuit board (PCB), firmware, and 5G connectivity development in a connected, end-to-end environment so they can reach their goals faster. Simulation 2022.2 features tighter integration between Altair Flux, FluxMotor, SimLab, and Material Data Center to help users streamline workflows and provide advanced modeling capabilities, electrical system design exploration and optimization, and faster acoustic and thermal flow analysis. Debugging and post-production servicing updates are also available with Altair EEVision for electronic system design.

With Simulation 2022.2's latest improvements, organizations and teams can develop comprehensive workflows from concept to production in a single, unified environment to reduce development costs, organizational friction, time-to-market, waste, and material usage.

Enabling Confident Development Decisions

Altair's integrated software solutions allow users to make confident, informed decisions at every stage of the product lifecycle. Simulation 2022.2 improves integration between Altair simulation products for streamlined project management and lead-time reduction.

In Simulation 2022.2, users see significant improvements to HyperWorks, HyperMesh, Altair Pulse, and HyperWorks CFD. These improvements enable better modeling analysis through low- and no-code design and engineering tools, reduced pre- and post-processing lead times, improved surface modeling, integrated solver and dashboard capabilities, expanded fluid topology optimization coupling with AcuSolve and EDEM, and more. These features allow users to get their designs right the first time, without the hassle. Additionally, HyperWorks has been augmented with AI to enhance the modeling experience with automated part identification, characterization, and grouping as well as geometry feature recognition and management for use in downstream processes and further end user recommendations.

To discover the full list of updates and features in Simulation 2022.2, visit www.altair.com/simulation-2022-2.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

