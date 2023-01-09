CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Avaya Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Avaya Holdings Corp. ("Avaya") (NYSE: AVYA) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between November 22, 2021 and November 29, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Avaya, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/avaya-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=35393&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Avaya includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's internal control over financial reporting was deficient in several areas; (ii) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company had failed to design and maintain effective controls over its whistleblower policies and its ethics and compliance program; (iii) the Company's deteriorating financial condition was likely to raise substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: March 6, 2023

Aggrieved Avaya investors only have until March 6, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

