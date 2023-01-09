Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP Names Sean R. McGowan Co-Chair of Real Estate Department

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP, one of New Jersey's leading business law firms, is pleased to announce that partner Sean R. McGowan has been named Co-Chair of the firm's Real Estate Department effective January 1, 2023.

Mr. McGowan comments: "I am honored to be the new co-chair of Greenbaum's esteemed real estate practice and excited to stand alongside my partner Jack Fersko, who does a tremendous job in leading one of the firm's key departments. I look forward to learning from and working with Jack in my new role to ensure that our team continues to meet the needs of our clients and to further Greenbaum's outstanding legacy of leadership in the real estate sector."

Mr. Fersko adds: "Sean is a valued member of the firm's 'next generation' of very talented attorneys, and I'll be working closely with him to lead the department and serve our clients. He has a remarkable depth of experience in all facets of sophisticated transactional real estate, demonstrates great judgment, is an excellent mentor for younger associates of the firm, and is truly dedicated to Greenbaum's continued success and future growth."

Mr. McGowan's experience encompasses all aspects of development, redevelopment, land use and zoning, real property transactions, project financing, and the representation of clients in issues related to property management, landlord-tenant matters, and day-to-day business counseling. In addition to his experience as an attorney in private practice, he previously served as Vice-President of Development and Legal Affairs for a leading New Jersey based commercial developer, overseeing the development of numerous multi-family residential, retail and warehouse projects and assisting the company in navigating a broad range of legal and business challenges. Through this experience, he has acquired a unique perspective and deep understanding of the issues faced by commercial real estate developers and redevelopers, enabling him to take a business-oriented approach to his work on behalf of clients. Mr. McGowan is a member of the New Jersey State Bar Association's Real Property Trust and Estate Law Section and serves on numerous local boards and commissions, as well as on the Advisory Board of Citizens Bank.

