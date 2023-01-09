Kernal Biologics to Present at Biotech Showcase

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kernal Biologics, Inc. (Kernal Bio) — a development-stage mRNA-technology company developing cancer therapeutics designed to improve patients' survival rate and quality of life — today announced it is presenting in person at Biotech Showcase™, the investor conference for innovators. Mr. Yusuf Erkul, M.D., Co-founder and CEO, will give a corporate and scientific overview about Kernal Bio at the Biotech Showcase on January 9, 2023, at 9:15 AM.

"We are delighted to present our company and the important work we are doing with our mRNA technology to provide cancer patients with treatments that give them the best chance of beating their disease," said Kernal Bio Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Yusuf Erkul, M.D. "With our proprietary mRNA 2.0 platform we are designing onco-selective mRNAs that are selectively active in cancer cells. We're excited to also share updates on KR-335, our lead immuno-oncology asset, which has shown high efficacy and tolerability in preclinical models including those that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitors."

"We are delighted that Kernal Bio will present its mRNA technology and early pipeline at Biotech Showcase this year," said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. "Biotech Showcase is where today's top innovators, investors and business leaders come gather to discuss the forces shaping the future of our life sciences community. We are excited to have Kernal Bio participating in this important event."

About Kernal Biologics, Inc.

At Kernal Bio, we aim to harness the power of our mRNA technology to provide cancer patients with treatments that give them the best chance of beating their disease — while eliminating as many common side effects as possible. Our unique inside-out approach attacks diseases like cancer at the cellular level. Our proprietary mRNA technology is engineered to move in stealth, undetected by the immune system, and encrypted to home in on cancer cells, making it distinctively onco-selective. Thus, we maximize the potential to improve patient outcomes compared to existing synthetic mRNA. Beyond our work in cancer therapeutics, we also license a portion of our mRNA LNP technology to global pharma and biotech companies, which helps further and fund our internal development programs. Please visit our website at www.kernalbio.com and on social media: Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About the mRNA 2.0 Platform

Kernal Bio established a machine learning-backed computational pipeline to analyze transcriptome and translatome datasets across cell types and disease state to discover cell-specific mRNA sequence features. These features are then deployed during synthetic mRNA design to enable cell-specific therapeutic mRNAs. The first therapeutic products of the mRNA 2.0 platform, including KR-335, initially focus on immuno-oncology.

About Biotech Showcase

Biotech Showcase is one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor and partnering conferences, bringing together biopharmaceutical and life sciences company executives, investors, sector analysts, bankers, and industry stakeholders. More than 350 presentations from mid-, small- and micro-cap public and private companies are expected to present at the event. Qualified investors and buy- and sell-side analysts are invited to request a complimentary registration to attend Biotech Showcase. To learn more about Biotech Showcase, click this link: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/

