New Premise Poll Reveals 56% of Americans Agree with House Jan. 6th Committee That Trump was Responsible for the Attack at the Capitol

However, most Americans (55%) said the Committee's report did not change their views on the issue

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise released the results of a poll conducted to gauge public perception on the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol. The poll found that a majority of respondents (56%) strongly or somewhat agreed with the House Jan. 6th Committee's findings that former President Donald Trump was responsible for the attack at the Capitol.

Premise surveyed Americans on a number of questions related to the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol weeks after the Committee issued its final report. The Committee's report concluded that Trump was responsible for the attack at the Capitol and issued a criminal referral to the Department of Justice ("DOJ").

"The findings reveal that Americans remain divided on their interpretation of the events of Jan 6th despite the conclusion the House Jan 6th Committee has reached," said Maury Blackman, President and CEO of Premise. "The most important common denominators among Americans are that the Committee's findings did not change their views, that the country remains divided along party lines, and violence is never the answer to pursue political goals."

Here are some prominent findings from the Premise Poll released today:

When asked who they felt was most responsible for the events on Jan. 6 , 42% of respondents said Trump and 40% said the rioters themselves. Of the remaining, 14% blamed Democrats in Congress and 4% blamed Republicans in Congress.

A majority of respondents (58%) did not feel that the Committee's findings changed their view one way or another on the events of Jan. 6 th.

Over three quarters (77%) of Republicans disagreed with the Committee's decision to send a criminal referral of Trump to the DOJ, and 80% disagreed with the Committee's conclusion that Trump was responsible for the attack.

Most Americans (45%) describe the events of Jan. 6th as a riot while nearly a third (30%) viewed it as a protest and a quarter (25%) call it a coup attempt.

Consistent across all parties, the majority (70%) of respondents viewed the country as more divided on important values than 10 years ago.

This poll was conducted online within the United States between December 22-25, among 2,029 participants by Premise Data Corporation.

About Premise

Premise, the innovative platform that democratizes the way data is sourced, analyzed, and applied, recently surveyed, is an on-demand insights company. Its technology mobilizes communities of global smartphone users to source actionable data in real-time, cost-effectively, and with needed visibility. In more than 135 countries and 37 languages, Premise finds Data for Every Decision™. To learn more, please visit www.premise.com.

Methodology

These results are based on responses from 2,029 Americans collected between December 22-25 via the Premise smartphone application. Premise randomly sampled its opt-in panel members, stratified on Age, Gender, Region and Education, based on the 2019 American Community Survey (ACS). The results are weighted by Age, Gender, Region and Education benchmarked against the 2019 ACS estimates. Respondents were compensated for their completion of the survey through the Premise app.

Notes to the Editor:

Complete read out including cross-tabulation tables by party, gender, age, ethnicity, and region, are available upon request.

