Shawmut Design and Construction Names Kimberly Bishop Chair of the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawmut Design and Construction, a leading $1.3 billion national construction management firm , is pleased to announce the appointment of current board member Kimberly Bishop to chair of the board of directors.

Bishop's new role is Shawmut's latest move in its commitment to engage board members who bring diverse perspectives and specialized expertise to their roles. This is an increasingly important approach as the firm takes steps towards accomplishing its strategic growth plan, driven by increased market share of projects with substantial scope and complexity. Shawmut has diligently assembled a team of skilled large project builders, adding expertise in the commercial, education, healthcare, and life sciences sectors nationwide with a strong focus on New York and Southern California. As the firm is projected to see significant growth in these areas in 2023, Bishop's experience as a seasoned business leader and expert human capital advisor perfectly positions her to usher Shawmut through its aggressive strategy. Bishop will succeed James Down, who successfully served Shawmut as chairman of the board.

"Shawmut is a very special company, and it has been a privilege to be on the board for the past 15 years," said Down, outgoing chair. "I am delighted to have Kim succeed me as board chair—she will provide exceptional leadership in guiding Shawmut to the next level."

"Kim's appointment to board chair epitomizes our commitment to having the most skilled and trusted leaders guide our company," continued Les Hiscoe, CEO, Shawmut. "She has been an incredible asset to the organization since joining the board in 2017, and we are thrilled to have her become board chair during this time of rapid growth."

Bishop is currently co-CEO of Kinetic Leaders , a firm specializing in strategy innovation and executive search. She is a leader in the industry, founding her own New York-based boutique executive search firm—where she worked closely with companies and business leaders to recruit talent for executive positions and board members—as well as holding leadership roles at other national and global firms. Prior to her career in search, Bishop served as executive vice president at First Data Corporation, a global payment technology solutions company, rising through the ranks over 16 years from an entry-level call center position to the youngest person to serve on the leadership team, overseeing the $2 billion card division and 8,000 employees.

Bishop also serves as a board director for Starlite Building Services and is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). She is a former member of the board of advisors of Hitch Works, Inc., was a board advisor to Avrio AI Inc., and was a board director for Judlau Contracting Inc. Bishop is a member of the International Women's Forum, Paradigm 4 Parity, and C200, an invitation-only membership organization for the world's most successful women entrepreneurs and corporate leaders.

"It is a true honor to be named chair of the board of directors of Shawmut," said Bishop. "I look forward to working with Shawmut and my fellow board members during this pivotal time in the company's growth."

According to a recent Deloitte Global Boardroom study , only 6.7% of companies have a woman board chair. Bishop's proven ability to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in organizations complements Shawmut's commitment to this work.

