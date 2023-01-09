USPS Delivered 54.4 Million Ballots During 2022 Midterm Elections

– 98.96 Percent Within 3 Days During 2022 Midterm Elections

– Less than 2 Days on Average to Deliver Ballots From Voters to Election Officials

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Postal Service today issued its 2022 Post-Election Analysis Report of delivering the nation's Election Mail during the 2022 midterm elections. The Postal Service reported it successfully delivered 54.4 million ballots* to and from voters during the general election, with 98.96 percent of ballots delivered from voters to election officials in just three days. On average, completed ballots were delivered from voters to election officials in under two days. The full report is available here.

(PRNewswire)

"Once again, our entire Postal Service team has successfully delivered the nation's ballots securely and on time," said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy. "We take great pride in the role our organization plays in the vote-by-mail process. The American people can continue to feel confident in using the U.S. Mail to fulfill their democratic duty."

"These results speak for themselves. The Postal Service has performed at a very high level as it has done since the late 1800s. The entire team - from the Postmaster General, to the senior leadership team, to the 655,000 men and women of the Postal Service - is dedicated to ensuring excellence when it comes to delivering our nations' election mail for the American people. And we will continue to look for opportunities to improve operational effectiveness of this critical service in future elections," said Amber McReynolds, Chair of the USPS Board of Governors Election Mail Committee.

Between Sept. 6 and Dec. 6, the Postal Service delivered more than 54.4 million ballots to and from election officials to voters through the U.S. Mail to support elections across the country.*

Of these ballots:

98.96 percent of ballots sent by voters to election officials were delivered within three days

99.82 percent of ballots sent by voters to election officials were delivered within five days

99.93 percent of ballots sent by voters to election officials were delivered within seven days

Less than two days average to deliver completed ballots from voters to election officials.

The Postal Service's role in the vote-by-mail process is to transport, process and deliver ballots to and from election officials and voters. In July, the Postal Service announced the permanent formation of the Election and Government Mail Services Team to focus year-round on the timely and secure delivery of Election Mail as interest and the use of vote-by-mail offerings continues to grow nationally.

* Data includes Dec. 6 U.S. Senate Run-off election in Georgia. The total number of delivered ballots may greatly exceed 54.4 million. This figure includes only those ballots that were properly identified as ballots using the correct electronic identifiers and does not include many of the ballots that the Postal Service diverted from its processing network or otherwise handled outside of normal processes in an effort to accelerate delivery.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 163 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

