Aon Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable February 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 1, 2023.

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

