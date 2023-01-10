Flexitallic Acquires INTEGRA Technologies

Becoming World's First Total Joint Integrity Company

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexitallic has acquired INTEGRA Technologies; an industry expert in controlled bolting, field machining, leak detection and prevention, engineered products, and ASME training.

Flexitallic has advocated for the importance of total joint performance for many years. Joint failure negatively impacts the environment and creates safety hazards. Additional consequences include reduced worker productivity and declining site performance. By acquiring INTEGRA, Flexitallic's business will transform from a "Sealing Solutions" provider to a "Total Joint Integrity" provider.

The combined business offering is unparalleled. Shared capabilities include sealing solutions, applications engineering, mechanical services, leak detection, digital tools, and joint integrity training. End market expertise includes chemical processing, petrochemical and refining facilities, emerging hydrogen markets, the fuel cell sector, liquified natural gas, nuclear energy, and aerospace.

"This acquisition further strengthens our commitment to ESG excellence and positions us to deliver and continuously ensure 'Zero Leaks' in our customers' critical applications in all industries. Put simply, rather than provide discrete products and services, we will now provide 'Performing Joints' to our customers" said Lane Walker, CEO of Flexitallic.

INTEGRA's operational footprint includes US locations in Louisiana, Texas, and California, along with Canadian locations in Alberta and Ontario. To enhance and support the America's regional growth strategy, INTEGRA will report to the President of Flexitallic's Americas Region, Jerry Lastovica.

"Along with INTEGRA's technical and engineering bent, the two companies share a similar culture routed in safety, quality, and exceeding customer expectations. It is a perfect match," Lastovica added.

Gord Britton, INTEGRA's Co-Founder and CEO commented, "INTEGRA is very proud to now be a part of Flexitallic's 112+ years of history in product innovation, industry-leading quality, and world-class customer service. With our combined focus on Total Joint Integrity, we will accelerate our mission of making the world a safer and cleaner place."

About INTEGRA − INTEGRA was formed over 30 years ago and has earned the trust and loyalty of a diversified list of blue-chip customers across North America. Founded on this trust, INTEGRA provides reliable solutions that ensure a cleaner and safer world. INTEGRA prides itself on delivering certainty of outcome to its customers.

About Flexitallic − Flexitallic is the market leader in the manufacture and supply of static sealing solutions, delivering high quality industrial gaskets on a global scale. Flexitallic invented the spiral wound gasket in 1912 and has made numerous advancements in materials and sealing technologies to become the leader in Total Joint Integrity.

View original content:

SOURCE Flexitallic