SI ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Silvergate Capital Corporation Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: November 9, 2021 to November 17, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Silvergate Capital Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's platform lacked sufficient controls and procedures to detect instances of money laundering; (2) Silvergate's customers had engaged in money laundering in amounts exceeding $425 million; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to receive regulatory scrutiny and face damages, including penalties and reputational harm; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Silvergate you have until February 6, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Silvergate securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the SI lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/silvergate-capital-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=35428&from=4.

