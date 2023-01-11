CREDHUB HIRES MICHELLE FLANDREAU AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

CredHub adds B2B fintech executive to lead growth, helping renters and property managers build a better financial future with credit equity.

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CredHub, who's proprietary platform and services help renters and property owners improve financial health, announced the addition of senior leader, Michelle Flandreau, as their Chief Revenue Officer.

Michelle FlandreauCredHubChief Revenue Officer (PRNewswire)

"Michelle's expertise leading sales and marketing organizations will immediately help us expand our reach and market penetration," said CredHub Founder and CEO, Steve Jarvis. "Michelle will play a pivotal role in hiring top talent, scaling our roster of clients and driving strategy for 2023 and beyond."

Flandreau joins the team from Guidant Financial, a fintech company, where she led sales and marketing to drive more than 50% growth in revenue. Prior to Guidant Financial, Flandreau started her career working for Fortune 500 companies like Nordstrom and Expedia and has been working with and supporting start-ups for over 10 years.

"I'm thrilled to join CredHub and help millions of Americans build and improve their credit score," Flandreau said. "CredHub also helps property managers and owners with their outstanding receivables. I believe we are well positioned to be the market leader and make an impact on peoples' lives.

As CRO, Flandreau will lead sales and marketing teams focusing on new markets and revenue opportunities, and pair product priorities with market needs in an emerging space.

About CredHub

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Spokane, Washington, CredHub automatically reports rent payments to credit bureaus helping property managers reduce delinquency, drive revenue giving residents a chance to significantly boost their credit scores. To learn more, go to http://www.credhub.com/www.credhub.com or call 1.833.888.2733.

