Top Ranked Online College Continues Its Commitment to Affordable Healthcare Education with New Public Health Programs

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education (ACE) launched two new public health programs – a Master of Public Health and Micro-credential in Public Health and Health Leadership. The programs aim to prepare students to be change agents in public health policy by building the skills needed to develop, implement and evaluate public health programs and services.

ACE was recently named the second-best online college by Newsweek, as voted on by 9,000 online learners, for providing flexible, affordable and high-quality programs in a fully online format. It has over 37,000 distinguished alumni. The two new programs solidify ACE's commitment to expanding offerings in the healthcare field to be a solution to today's healthcare challenges.

Students who complete the Master of Public Health will be equipped to work in areas including epidemiology, biostatistics, disaster readiness and response, public health assessment, ethics, health economics, budgeting, health disparities and diversity. Coursework integrates competencies from Council on Education for Public Health ( CEPH ) and prepares graduates to take the Certified in Public Health ( CPH ) exam. The program can be completed in as little as 16 months at an industry-low cost of $9,225.

The Micro-credential in Public Health and Health Leadership builds foundational skills in as little as six months for $2,440. The program can either be completed as a standalone program or the credits can be applied for the Master of Public Health, which can then speed to time of completion.

"ACE is focused on strengthening human capital in healthcare. These two new affordable, flexible and high-quality online programs can help students make a career transition or get ahead in their healthcare careers." ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "Employers can leverage these programs to facilitate career pathways in their workforce to better attract and retain staff."

