PARD to Showcase Latest Night Vision and Thermal Imaging Offerings at SHOT show 2023 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PARD USA (or "the Company"), a night vision and thermal imaging specialist, announced that the Company is set to present at the 45th Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show®) where its full range of night vision and thermal imaging optics and scopes will be on display. Optimax Technology LLC is the sponsor of Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show. From January 17 through 20, hunters and sport shooting enthusiasts can come to booth #43123 to get their hands on PARD's products from the Night Vision Scope with Rangefinder series, the Night Vision Clip-on Scope series, the Thermal Imaging Monocular Series, Thermal Imaging Scope with Laser Rangefinder series, as well as PARD's two latest offerings – Dual-spectra imaging scope and multi-purpose thermal Imaging scope.

Owned and sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation® (NSSF®), the SHOT show, the world's largest trade show for target shooting, hunting, outdoor and law enforcement products, is slated to be held in Las Vegas, offering a platform for tens of thousands of professionals from the firearms and outdoor industry to demonstrate their latest innovations each year. The 2023 edition of the SHOT show will expand the exhibit space to over 800,000 net square feet, capable of accommodating over 2,000 exhibitors from around the world.

"The annual SHOT Show 2023 offers us a unique opportunity to meet our existing customers and develop commercial relationships with potential distributors and peers. We are excited to come to his spectacular event where we can show to the world our newest products equipped with state-of-the-art features and market-leading craftsmanship, as well as the technological expertise that allows us to create solutions addressing the needs of hunters and sporting enthusiasts and offer them professional and accurate shooting experiences", said Max Wang, CEO of PARD.

Taking the central stage at PARD's booth will be its SA32 thermal scope with laser rangefinder (SA32/62LRF), one of the most popular products developed by PARD that has received exceptionally high ratings from US customers. Compact and lightweight, the infrared thermal imager for rifles retains PARD's leading image quality, durability, and performance, equipped with ease of use and powerful functions engineered to help users to adapt to various weather conditions while ensuring precise long-range shooting.

The eyepiece of SA32/62-LRF features an OLED display with 1024x768 resolution, backed up by a 384x288 thermal sensor that allows users to spot targets at a distance of up to 7,550ft (2,300m). The sensitivity of the device is boosted by the next-generation vanadium oxide IR detector pixelization of 12μm(micrometers) and a Noise Equivalent Temperature Difference (NETD) of ≤ 25mK, allowing for high detail recognition even when thermal contrast is low.

The SA32 series also offers five thermal display colors for viewing in different conditions, coupled with a 50HZ refresh rate that ensures strong dynamic capture ability. The scope combines high performance and long battery life, powered by a 18650 removable/rechargeable battery that lasts for 5 hours and safeguarded the IP67 weatherproof design that maintains optimal operation in wet weathers and temperatures between - 4° F and 122° F.

For greater versatility and precision targeting, it comes with a ballistics calculator, One-Shot Zero, PIP mode, Blind Pixel supplementation correction, Time/Date image stamp, Auto Hot target-tracking, Wi-Fi connectivity, video recording, and an SD card slot that supports 128GB of external storage.

About PARD

With more than 10 years of experience in the field, PARD is a night vision and thermal imaging specialist who pioneers microlight night vision and infrared imaging technology to provide long-range, high-definition, and high-precision hunting gears. With a dedicated team of engineers who are experts in PARD's entire line-up, its product categories now cover night vision and thermal scope, monocular, and accessories. PARD is committed to addressing the pain point of hunting by improving the versatility and performance of its products, delivering unmatched user experience to its customer.

