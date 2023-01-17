All-new Prevost H3-45 Takes Center Stage at 2023 UMA EXPO

ORLANDO, Fla. , Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevost introduced its all-new, next-generation H3-45 during the 2023 UMA EXPO in Orlando, Florida. The redesigned H3-45 features a series of engineering advances that deliver improved fuel efficiency, an enhanced driver experience and ultimate comfort for passengers.

The next generation H3-45 from Prevost stands out with a new aerodynamic shape that makes it up to 12% more fuel efficient and nearly 50% quieter in the driver area. (PRNewswire)

"The H3-45 is our flagship and sets the standard in the industry," said Prevost president François Tremblay.

"The H3-45 is our flagship and has for the past two decades set the standard in the industry," said Prevost president François Tremblay. "We've re-engineered all aspects of the coach in order to create a best-in-class vehicle that is an obvious standout. The interior, which has been completely redesigned, was inspired by the automobile and aerospace industries. Everything we executed on the H3-45 we did with the user experience in mind."

The H3-45 made its public debut at the UMA Motorcoach Expo as part of a year-long introduction of the updated coach.

The most visibly striking innovation is the coach's new aerodynamic shape that makes it up to 12% more fuel efficient. The sleeker profile also produces a smoother ride and significantly reduces noise – advances that make driving the H3-45 easier and more comfortable. Another aerodynamic advantage is less soil dispersion, resulting in better mirror visibility for the driver and an overall cleaner exterior.

In addition, a plethora of top-to-bottom engineering, ergonomic and aesthetic improvements surround drivers and passengers.

For drivers, the H3-45 has more than a dozen advances, including an intuitive dash featuring elegant automotive styling with a full-color digital and analog instrument cluster and push-button start. On the safety and comfort side, the H3-45 boasts an HVAC system that's 20% more powerful, defrosts 37% faster than SAE requirements and is eight decibels quieter. And, thanks to its aerodynamic shape, the H3-45 is nearly 50% quieter in the driver area.

For passengers, the host of amenities and safety features include a redesigned, larger entrance that makes boarding smoother and easier – especially for those with limited mobility. The entry stair width has been increased by 7%, sharp corners have been smoothed out, there's 300% more lighting and an updated handrail provides a secure grip point. In addition, the interior has 50% more lighting to provide a brighter and more enjoyable experience and a new window layout delivers better sightlines and views.

Prevost has also made changes that make the H3-45 easier for operators to maintain. The new lighting system, which is all LED for a longer life, has a cleaning mode to fully illuminate the cabin for better visibility during interior cleaning and upkeep. For ease of maintenance, a front panel has been added to conveniently access and service the wiper and defrost systems and driver air conditioning units. In addition, the front junction box, which provides access to the multiplex components, now has an interior door for improved protection and is 70% larger. Plus, three standardized passenger window and blind sizes reduce the need to stock excess inventory.

"At Prevost, we focus on people," said commercial operations vice president Kevin Dawson. "It's our commitment and dedication to operators, drivers and passengers that has led to our number 1 position in the marketplace. In fact, we're seeing an increase in new and established customers who are coming to us for their vehicle solutions due to our reputation as a strong, trusted partner who will always be there for them."

As part of that commitment, Prevost has built the largest service network in the industry with strategically placed, OEM-owned service centers and more than 160 service providers throughout North America dedicated to supporting the H3-45 and the entire line of coaches.

"2023 is an exciting time for Prevost," said Dawson. "The all-new H3-45 couples the quality, reliability and serviceability that have been hallmarks of Prevost for nearly 100 years with advanced engineering innovations that have been implemented with the customer in mind."

Following UMA, the H3-45 will hit the road for a months-long debut tour. The coach will be at the RV SuperShow in Tampa, January 18-22; IMG Maintenance & Safety Forum in Detroit, February 2-4; ABA Marketplace & BusWorld in Detroit, February 4-7; Motorhome Expo in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 8-9; Chauffeur Driven Show in Las Vegas, March 5-8; and OTE in Toronto, April 18.

For more information on the all-new H3-45 coach, visit prevostcar.com .

About Prevost

Prevost has provided coach solutions for nearly a century with an uncompromising commitment to quality, a drive for constant innovation and improvement, and dedication to safety and sustainability in every business aspect. Today, Prevost is one of North America's largest producers of premium intercity touring coaches, and is the world leader in the production of high-end motorhome and specialty conversion coaches. Customer support is secured via the largest service network in the motorcoach industry with strategically located OEM-owned and operated service centers across North America, a specialized customer support team with more than 260 years of industry experience, and 50+ mobile service vans. Prevost manufacturing facilities are located in Sainte-Claire, Quebec, Canada. Prevost is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of buses, trucks, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prevost