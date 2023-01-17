One GI® Expands Virginia Footprint Again

One GI®, the Home for Independent Gastroenterology, expands Virginia footprint again with Gastroenterology Associates, PC, partnership.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In Partnering with Gastroenterology Associates, PC, and its seventeen providers across five locations, One GI deepens its presence in the northern Virginia and Greater DC healthcare markets.

From One GI CEO Robbie Allen , "We continue to expand our positive impact on GI healthcare in Northern Virginia and DC."

One GI's CEO Robbie Allen commented, "We are honored to bring Gastroenterology Associates into the One GI team. This partnership aligns culturally with the platform and expands our focus on patients' wellbeing in a way that has come to define One GI practices. With the Gastroenterology Associates partnership, we continue to expand our positive impact on GI healthcare in Northern Virginia and the DC region."

Paul Arnold, MD, Gastroenterology Associates, PC, CEO, shared, "We are thrilled to join One GI and bring our teams together so we can continue to improve the well-being of our patients and meet the growing needs for GI healthcare in the communities we serve."

About One GI

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and focused on development throughout the Eastern US, One GI is a gastroenterology healthcare services organization that identifies and partners with leading gastroenterology practices seeking a strategic alliance to provide capital and management services to help foster growth, drive economies of scale, and deliver the highest quality care to patients. One GI services free up physicians to focus on what they do best, provide excellent care to patients.

About Gastroenterology Associates, PC

Established in 1976, Gastroenterology Associates, PC, has a decades long history of providing state-of the-art GI care in the Northern Virginia region. The dozens of awards and accolades earned by the board-certified staff include ongoing inclusion in the prestigious Washingtonian and Northern Virginia Magazine publications' "Top Doctors" lists. Beyond being a team of award-winning physicians and advanced practice providers, the Gastroenterology Associates Endoscopy Centers are ASGE Centers of Excellence.

For additional information about Gastroenterology Associates, PC, please visit https://www.doctorgi.com/.

For additional information on One GI, please visit http://www.onegi.com/.

