Web3 gaming platform, Intella X developed by NEOWIZ, raises $12M in anticipation of its upcoming launch on Polygon

Web3 gaming platform, Intella X developed by NEOWIZ, raises $12M in anticipation of its upcoming launch on Polygon

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of South Korea's leading game giants, NEOWIZ, has announced that it has successfully raised $12M in private funding for its Web3 gaming platform, Intella X, in anticipation of its upcoming launch on Polygon.





Intella X, an upcoming Web3 gaming platform on Polygon announces its key investors. (PRNewswire)

The raise included over +20 investors from various sectors and includes notable partners such as Polygon, Animoca Brands, Magic Eden, Planetarium, Big Brain Holdings, Global Coin Research, Crit Ventures, JoyCity, Pearl Abyss, XL Games, and WEMIX.

As the next-generation Web3 gaming platform, Intella X's mission is to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 through unique platform protocols, services, and games.

"Develop and Earn", and "Contribute-Play and Earn"

What sets Intella X apart from its competitors is that the platform perpetually rewards the contributors of its ecosystem (i.e Game developers and users) with its native platform token, the Intella X token through its unique, rewarding service protocol, 'Proof of Contribution'.

Furthermore, the platform also redistributes shares of its revenue back to the contributors through its unique decentralized revenue distribution protocol to further exercise the fundamental values of Web3.

In combination with its one-of-a-kind service protocols and wide genres of games in its 2023 lineup, the platform offers additional features in an effort to remove high-entry barriers and to improve user experience in Web3. From streamlined wallet creation to implementation of meta transactions, Intella X has set its mission on providing high-quality games and user-friendly environment to accelerate mass adoption.

Intella X is set to launch on Polygon in the first quarter of 2023 along with its proprietary Web3 wallet, DEX (Decentralized Exchange), NFT marketplace, launchpad, and games.

Follow Intella X socials for news and announcements.

Homepage - https://www.intellax.io

Twitter - https://twitter.com/TeamIntella

Discord - https://discord.com/invite/ATbzFeM4C4

Medium - https://medium.com/@intellax

About NEOWIZ

Established in 1997, NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ:095660) is a considered pioneer and one of the leading game companies in Korea. The company has successfully published a wide variety of PC and mobile games through https://www.pmang.com/ since 2003 and has also co-developed and launched wildly successful titles such as FIFA online, Brave Nine, DJMAX Respect, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Cats & Soup, and highly anticipated, three-time Gamescom award-winning title, Lies of P.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NEOWIZ Corporation