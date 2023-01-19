IDC MarketScape Positions Vena as a Major Player in Enterprise Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting Applications

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48985622, December 2022).

"Vena provides customers the ability to work the way they think, with familiarity, flexibility and deep, actionable insights that transform the office of finance into a strategic partner to the entire organization," said Hugh Cumming, chief technology officer for Vena. "We believe our recognition as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape validates our ability to execute at a level on par with industry leaders in enhancing our customers' ability to support greater decision-making and planning agility, which is a competitive asset during uncertain times."

The IDC MarketScape report is an assessment of enterprise planning, budgeting and forecasting application vendors in 2022. The IDC MarketScape evaluates the breadth of each vendor's product portfolio and the level of innovation included, geographical presence and the satisfaction and perception of its customers, as well as the vendor's overall health.

Vena's position in the IDC MarketScape follows a wave of industry and customer accolades the company received in 2022. Earlier this year, Vena was named a Challenger in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for financial planning software and was ranked as an Overall Leader in the Dresner Advisory Services 2022 Wisdom of Crowds Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Study. Vena was recognized as a leader in the G2 Grid Report for Budgeting and Forecasting Winter 2023. Vena also received a 2022 Best Software award by TrustRadius, the community-driven product reviews site.

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Vena is the only native Excel Complete Planning platform built for Microsoft 365 with Power BI Embedded. Vena transforms how business, finance and operations leaders Plan To Grow™ with the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that empowers and inspires your plans and guides your growth journey. Over 1,300 of the world's leading companies power their growth with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com .

