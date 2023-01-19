Sabre Corporation Named Among Best CEO and Best Company Culture Winners by Comparably

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, recently received the Best Company Culture award and Best CEO award from Comparably, a workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform. Sabre was rated in the top 50 in these categories among 70,000 companies.

The award for Best CEO is determined based on the ratings employees give to the company's chief executive and Best Company Culture is based on employee feedback across 16 different categories including leadership, team, environment, compensation, career growth, perks & benefits, work-life balance and company outlook.

"Culture starts with leadership so it makes sense that Sabre would have the honor of earning both of these prestigious awards," said Shawn Williams, Sabre's chief people officer.

Sean Menke joined Sabre in 2015 as President of Sabre Travel Network and is currently the Chairman and CEO. Under Menke's leadership, Sabre has made strategic improvements to be held as the premier global technology platform in travel, serve as a great partner for its customers and further establish itself as an employer of choice.

"During his career in the travel industry, Sean has consistently led the way for change, challenging the status quo to help the industry evolve and find the best path toward the future of travel," said Williams. "Like the rest of the travel industry, Sabre faced many challenges over the past few years, and, thanks to Sean's steady and forward-thinking leadership, we are better positioned today for the future."

Underpinning Sabre's culture is the company's commitment to its customers and to its team members. The company fosters an inclusive environment, where team members – with their wide and rich variety of differences – can bring their full selves to work, contribute their best and feel a sense of belonging. Additionally, Sabre's Work From Anywhere policy and company-wide year-end break demonstrate the organization's best-in-class culture.

Williams elaborates, "Sabre leaders are dedicated to their team members, provide transparent communication and have a relentless focus on team success. This well-deserved recognition is a testament to our leaders and team members' passion for Sabre and to each other."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

