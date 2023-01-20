HealthWell Foundation Announces Revised Timing for New Fund Launches and Fund Re-Openings

New Hours to Better Accommodate All Time Zones Across the U.S.

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, today announced that it has revised the timing for new fund launches and fund re-openings to provide equal access to patients across the United States. Moving forward, new funds and re-opening funds will open at 11:00 a.m. Eastern (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to provide patients, providers and pharmacies across multiple time zones the ability to apply for grants during normal business hours.

"We are continuously reviewing and evaluating our processes to ensure that those who reach out to us for assistance receive courteous and compliant services in every aspect of our programs," said Fred A. Larbi, HealthWell Foundation Chief Operations Officer. "HealthWell has always, and will continue to, operate its programs in full compliance and transparency. Providing all stakeholders, regardless of their geographic location, with equal access to our programs is a critical component. We are hopeful this change will further assist those in need of our services."

Individuals interested in receiving notifications when there are status changes for any HealthWell funds can sign up for Real-Time Fund Alerts through our Provider, Pharmacy, Patient, or Guest Portals.

Anyone can register and receive instant email notifications to track the status of HealthWell's diverse portfolio of disease funds in real-time. Registering for fund alerts is a fast and easy three-step process:

Simply click the Real-Time Fund Alerts button at www.HealthWellFoundation.org

Create an account with just your name and email address.

Once you are logged in, click "Get Fund Alerts" and select the funds you would like to monitor in real-time.

Anytime there is a change to the status of a fund, the user will be notified instantly at the email address provided during sign-up.

Visit the Compliance section of our website to learn more about HealthWell's commitment to compliance and transparency. To determine eligibility and apply for financial assistance through one of our funds, visit our Disease Funds page. Learn how you can support HealthWell programs by visiting: HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 822,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $3.3 billion in financial support through more than 1.3 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 34th on the 2022 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

