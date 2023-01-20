Outsell Announces Strategic Leadership Updates, Appoints John Degnan to Vice President of Major Accounts and Anthony Gjonaj to Vice President of Sales

Seasoned automotive experts will deliver best-in-class customer experience while expanding company's nationwide portfolio

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsell , a data and technology company with the automotive industry's leading Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP), announced today its latest strategic leadership investment with the appointment of seasoned automotive experts John Degnan to Vice President of Major Accounts and Anthony Gjonaj to Vice President of Sales. Both positions report to John Clavadetscher, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Outsell.

"Adding Anthony Gjonaj to the team and promoting John Degnan illustrates our commitment to the automotive industry and our excitement for our future," said Clavadetscher. "Our CDEP is leveraged by 67 percent of top dealer groups, and our investment in people will help us continue to innovate with our customers."

"Driving transformation is what we do best at Outsell, and the experience that John Degnan and Anthony Gjonaj contribute will be invaluable as our team continues to help our dealership customers innovate," said Mike Wethington, CEO of Outsell. "Anthony has extensive history in automotive, including leadership positions at AutomotiveMastermind and Cars.com, and John has impressive experience within Outsell and Hubbard Broadcasting. Together, they are sure to help Outsell accelerate our historic growth."

About Outsell

Outsell is a data and technology company whose automotive Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP) listens, predicts and engages with customers at scale, delivering measurable improvements in sales, profitability and customer loyalty. The company is transforming the automotive industry. Outsell's proprietary technology processes millions of customer profiles of data daily, creating an accurate and powerful 360-degree view that engages customers and prospects exactly where they are in their individual buying journey. That's why Outsell is the trusted platform for more than 1,800 dealers representing all major automotive brands.

