WATCH: SinglePoint CEO Wil Ralston Joins Bant Breen on the Uncaged Interview

Bant Breen of the Uncaged Show Focuses on the Development and Growth of Sustainable Solutions Company



PHOENIX, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint'' or "the Company"), a renewable solar energy and sustainable solutions provider, announced today that Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint Inc., on The Uncaged Show to discuss how the Company is helping commercial, government, and residential consumers adopt sustainable solutions for Indoor Air Quality and solar energy. The Uncaged show celebrates the thought leadership of today's top business leaders.

This program gives a voice to the great leaders shaping today's business world and leading the way for tomorrow's commerce. SinglePoint operates mainly within two industries: renewable energy and indoor air purification. Both sectors are primarily focused now on American society and politics. The Inflation Reduction Act increased solar tax credits to 30% for the next ten years, while $121 billion in public funding has been earmarked for K-12 schools to use for indoor air services. Public and federal support has allowed SinglePoint to engage with and grow its markets.

Price increases are being seen across the renewable energy landscape. SinglePoint customers want to understand how cost savings can be achieved; The Company is able and willing to help consumers harness financial incentives to maximize their efficient power usage and related savings. For SinglePoint, the pandemic highlighted the fact that people and adaptability are the core dynamics of any business. Mr. Ralston noted that everyone at SinglePoint improved their ability to make decisions, execute those decisions quickly and learn from those choices. SinglePoint has grown exponentially, moving from below $1 million in revenue in 2021 to approximately $25 million in revenue as of last year.

The Company is ready to launch multiple initiatives within the solar and sustainability industry, including decarbonization efforts and renewable-powered businesses. The goal of SinglePoint is to make these critical changes frictionless for customers. The Company continues implementing an acquisition strategy to create a synergistic network within historically fragmented industries. As a public company's CEO, Wil Ralston acknowledges that general market instabilities create business fears. Market challenges bring opportunities. SinglePoint continues to serve its customers successfully while expanding its footprint through organic growth, reflected in shareholder value and Company size.

