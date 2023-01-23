SUPER MICRO INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Super Micro To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

SUPER MICRO INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Super Micro To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Super Micro Computer Inc. ("Super Micro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMCI).

Faruqi & Faruqi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Super Micro stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/SMCI.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On January 10, 2023, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report expressing "grave concerns about the accuracy of [Super Micro's] financial reporting and sustainability of its recent stock price performance." The report alleged, among other things, that the Company and its CEO "have a troubling history that recently resulted in delinquent filings, financial restatements, and a delisting of its shares."

On this news, Super Micro's stock price fell $6.40, or 7.6%, to close at $78.37 per share on January 10, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP