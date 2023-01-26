Avaturn Unveils Next-Generation Avatar Platform

It's now a matter of few seconds to get your next-gen 3D avatar from a quick selfie using Avaturn's new generative AI.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avaturn releases next-generation avatar platform, Avaturn.me, which generates realistic 3D avatars from 2D photos in real time using generative AI.

The new platform was designed to empower game and XR developers of all sizes to create high-fidelity avatars of their players quickly and at scale. With just 15 minutes of integration, developers can have playable avatars of their users in their games.

Unlike existing avatar platforms that put together avatars from limited pool of pre-made 3D assets, Avaturn generates the entire 3D model of the user in real-time from a user's photo and replicating their exact face geometry and texture, resulting in a highly detailed and lifelike representation.

The technology behind the platform is a most-recent breakthrough, powered by a proprietary data set that is 30X times larger than the combined datasets of Meta and Google, and using multiple patents that the company has been granted with in the US in the last year.

"In the next 5 years, billions of people will be able to step into the digital world as their authentic selves with Avaturn," said a spokesperson for the company. "They'll be able to connect and engage with digital environments on a whole new level, experiencing those worlds like never before. " Said Dmitry Ulyanov , Avaturn CEO

In contrast to other avatar systems like Metahuman which is owned by Epic, The new platform is not limited to a specific game engine and is free for every developer to start working with. Once the avatars are created by the user, the model can be fully customized with hair, garments and even body types. After customizing the avatar it is free to download and export into any environment whether it is web-based or top game engines like Unreal, Unity ,Cry Engine.

Moreover, Avaturn offers the most customizable avatar platform ever built. Any developer can quickly upload 3D garments like t-shirts,pants or even other items like hair and sunglasses to be used with the avatars. But the customization doens't end there, after the creation of the avatar the end-user has limitless options to choose from with Avaturn's ColorTurn System, which enables the user to recolor every garment with any color available in the RGB spectrum.

"Not only does Avaturn lower the high cost of game development, which has increased 10X in the last decade, but it levels the playing field for medium and small game developers. With Avaturn, developers can immediately engage the user and invest in retention loops that focus on personalization, social interaction, and creativity rather than expensive modeling of generic game assets." Said Sergei Sherman, Avaturn Co-founder and CMO

Avaturn is not unfamiliar with generation of 3D avatars, it's previous avatar app in3D, was ranked no. 4 on the Appstore in top markets, ahead of apps like Snap and Youtube earlier in 2022.

Among the companies that already using our company's avatar technology are Disney,Infosys,Itochu,Softbank and even the Grammy award winning band Clean Bandit debuted Avaturn's avatars in their most recent clip "don't leave me lonely"

The new avatar platform will be available at https://avaturn.me/ immediately.

[Media, please use our press folder here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zQuW5RUQNa_a-43aggDetPb-BA3JSptd?usp=share_link Photos, videos and more information available there.)

