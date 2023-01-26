Brondell Acquires Nebia, Expanding Bathe Category and Strengthening Commitment to Sustainable Designs

Brondell continues to prioritize its mission of bringing high-quality, innovative technologies to home and bathroom categories

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brondell , a science-backed pioneer in innovative health and personal care technologies, is excited to announce the acquisition of Nebia, known for developing industry-leading, water-saving technology and premium showerheads and backed by investors such as Tim Cook (CEO, Apple), The Schmidt Family Foundation (Google), Joe Gebbia (Co-founder, Airbnb), James Park (Co-founder, Fitbit), Stanford University, and Y-Combinator. With Nebia, Brondell will expand its Bathe category, strengthening the brand's commitment to sustainable solutions for the bathroom.

As proud members of 1% for the Planet , Nebia and Brondell showcase a shared passion for environmental responsibility in business. With drought and water conservation top of mind throughout the global community, Nebia has already saved over 520 million gallons of water through its showerhead designs, while Brondell provides consumers with high-quality, low-impact solutions for the kitchen, bathroom, and beyond.

Nebia's innovative nozzle technology and spray designs have helped transform an industry long reluctant to adopt water-saving solutions for the home. In 2018, Nebia partnered with an industry-leading company in the development of two breakthrough new shower systems, earning the Industrial Design Society of America Gold Award.



"Nebia's patented nozzle technology and product design perfectly complement the commercial strength and brand ethos of Brondell," says Philip Winter, Nebia Co-founder. "We're committed to the innovation of industry-leading, sustainable designs that enhance everyday wellness and hygiene, while continuing to protect one of Earth's most valuable resources. Our mission has always been to re-invent the way people interact with water. We know we can take this mission further with Brondell."

Brondell will incorporate Nebia's award-winning, patented nozzle technology into its bidet products, while expanding its Bathe category with existing and upcoming water-efficient showerheads.

"Brondell has always focused on bringing the very best technology into homes, offices, and commercial spaces," says Brondell President, Steve Scheer. "We care deeply about the environment—a focus that is at the core of our organization's mission. With the combined strength of Nebia's vision, team, products, and patents, we're confident that we can continue to set the standard for sustainable technology, for greater peace of mind in every home."

Together, Brondell and Nebia have already designed some of the most environmentally friendly bathroom offerings on the market, recently launching the SimpleSpa Eco Bidet Attachment, which features water-saving Nebia technology built into the retractable spray nozzle, and a 65% post-consumer recycled plastic frame—an industry first, and an indication of sustainably focused offerings to come. Brondell will soon launch the Swash Eco Thinline T66 Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat with Remote Control, which uses 10% post-consumer recycled plastics in the bidet lid, remote, and magnetic dock. Designed with an ultra-thin profile and loaded with luxurious features, the Swash Eco Thinline will be available to purchase spring of 2023 at Brondell.com for $749.99.

Nebia's shower technology will join Brondell, with the introduction of the Nebia Corre Four-Function Fixed Showerhead and Nebia Corre Four-Function Handshower . Both feature atomizing nozzles engineered to produce millions of precise water droplets, optimized for warmth, rinsing, and body coverage, while saving users up to 50% more water compared to standard 2.5 gallon-per-minute (gpm) showerhead sprayers.

Additional designs will round out Brondell's new Nebia Bathe product suite. Offerings include top-tier, sustainably focused accessories, such as upcycled shower curtains, quick-dry bathmats made from biodegradable diatomaceous earth, infinitely recyclable bathroom shelving, and the world's first towel created from a breakthrough upcycled textile technology called REFIBRA™. The full product suite is available now at Brondell.com.

About Brondell

With 20 years in the industry, Brondell is known for developing products that provide welcome relief, long-term health benefits, and a more sustainable footprint for healthier spaces and routines. The company focuses on customer wellness, harnessing cutting-edge technology to improve health within the home, office, and beyond. Product development includes rigorous, independent laboratory testing, thoughtful designs, third-party certifications, and the leverage of smart technology for a reduction in airborne particulates, waterborne contaminants, and wasteful toilet paper usage. Each product in Brondell's ecosystem of solutions is crafted to fit seamlessly and sustainably into everyday life, so that things we do every day—like breathing, drinking, bathing, and flushing—are better for both people and the planet.

Brondell is a Mark Cuban-backed company with a retail presence in 4,500+ stores throughout North America, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, Costco and Walmart.

About Nebia

Nebia creates innovative products that people love to use and that are better for the planet. Co-founded in San Francisco in 2014 by Carlos Gomez Andonaegui, Gabriel Parisi-Amon, and Philip Winter, Nebia is a recognized leader in the home water efficiency category. Award-winning showerhead technology utilizes proprietary nozzles that conserve up to 50% more water as compared to standard showers. Nebia's products are in over 100,000 homes and have saved users 520 million gallons of water and more than 27 million kWh of energy to date—enough energy to heat 2,700 American homes for an entire year. Nebia has attracted investment from luminary tech-industry leaders, including Tim Cook (CEO, Apple), The Schmidt Family Foundation (Google), Joe Gebbia (Co-founder, Airbnb), James Park (Co-founder, Fitbit), Stanford University, and Y-Combinator.

With four generations of showerheads, over a dozen innovative products, and a record-setting 2015 Kickstarter campaign that raised over $10M in crowdfunding, Nebia has changed how people interact with water in their daily lives—and hopes to inspire an entire generation of people to innovate toward a more sustainable future.

