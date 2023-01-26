UNCLE FUNKY'S DAUGHTER EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION IN 2023

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Funky's Daughter , a black-owned and woman-owned natural hair care brand, announces additional retail expansion in 2023 in Target, CVS, Walgreens and Roundys.

We are excited to continue to partner with national retailers who believe in our brand and our growth strategy.

Starting January 2023, Supercurl Miracle Moisture Crème will launch in 500 Target stores and will be available to shop on Target's website and app. Curly Magic will continue to be available in all Target stores nationwide.

The award-winning 3 in 1 Shine Booster will be available at 900 Walgreens stores, increasing the brand's product offering to 5 products on select Walgreens' shelves and online, with Curly Magic available in 4500 stores nationwide.

Similarly, the Split End Serum will launch in 200 CVS stores nationwide, providing the brand's fan base 5 products to shop directly at their local CVS stores. This move compliments the #1 selling Curly Magic, available in over 7260 stores nationwide.

Roundy's has announced the retailer will stock Curly Magic and the Ultimate Travel Kit on the shelves in stores nationwide.

"I am excited to continue to partner with national and regional retailers who believe in our brand and our growth strategy. These moves enable our Funky Junkies to have increased access to the products they love. We are blessed to have Funky Junkies who have trusted us with their hair care needs," said Renee Rhoten Morris, Chief Curl Officer of Uncle Funky's Daughter.

About Uncle Funky's Daughter

Uncle Funky's Daughter is a black- and woman- owned hair care brand created with a mission to support women, men, and children in their quest to confidently showcase their beauty - naturally.

Uncle Funky's Daughter curates high-quality all-natural hair products that are designed to naturally satisfy every curl in the world while helping protect the earth's valuable resources.

Free of sulfates, parabens, mineral oils, petroleum, EDTA and harsh chemicals, Uncle Funky's Daughter full suite of products is available to shop at www.unclefunkysdaughter.com or at select Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Wegmans, HEB, Rite Aid, regional grocery and independent retailers nationally.

