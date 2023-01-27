Blind Americans Come to Washington to Tell Their Stories to Congress

National Federation of the Blind Seeks to Advance Legislative Priorities

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week, hundreds of blind Americans will converge on the nation's capital to meet with their representatives in Congress to tell their stories and emphasize the need for legislators to advance key priorities that will help the blind. The annual event organized by the National Federation of the Blind, known as its Washington Seminar, will officially begin with a kick-off meeting on Monday, January 30 at 5 p.m. Eastern time. Throughout the rest of the week, blind Americans using white canes or guide dogs will be seen throughout the Capitol complex. As part of our key priorities, we support the following legislative initiatives:

Medical Device Nonvisual Accessibility Act

Websites and Software Applications Accessibility Act

Blind Americans Return to Work Act

"Blindness is not the characteristic that defines us or our future; it need not prevent us from living the lives we want," said Mark Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the Blind. "But we need the help of policymakers to remove systemic discrimination and artificial barriers like inaccessible websites and software applications, disincentives to work built into Social Security disability benefits, and the inaccessible design of medical devices. That is why we march on the Capitol each year to tell our stories to the people who have been elected to represent us."

You can follow the Washington Seminar experience with #NFBinDC. Members of the press interested in interviewing President Riccobono at a media availability from 4-5 p.m. on January 31 should RSVP to cdanielsen@nfb.org.

About the National Federation of the Blind

The National Federation of the Blind (NFB), headquartered in Baltimore, defends the rights of blind people of all ages and provides information and support to families with blind children, older Americans who are losing vision, and more. Founded in 1940, the NFB is the transformative membership and advocacy organization of blind Americans with affiliates, chapters, and divisions in the fifty states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. We believe in the hopes and dreams of blind people and work together to transform them into reality. Learn more about our many programs and initiatives at nfb.org.

CONTACT:

Chris Danielsen

Director of Public Relations

National Federation of the Blind

(410) 659-9314, extension 2330

(410) 262-1281 (Cell)

cdanielsen@nfb.org

View original content:

SOURCE National Federation of the Blind