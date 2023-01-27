Trulieve Opening Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Winter Haven, FL

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL)(OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Winter Haven, Florida. Located at 6000 Cypress Gardens Blvd., the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Grand opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, specials, and all registered patients will receive a 30% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida-based location.

"Trulieve is proud to open a new dispensary in Winter Haven and continue expanding access to medical marijuana in the region," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "We're committed to being active in the communities we serve and providing high-quality cannabis care and exceptional customer experiences."

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, and Sweet Talk. Patients also have access to beloved brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

