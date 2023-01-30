Appointment of Patenaude to Board Chair Signals Home Builders Institute to Focus on Housing Policy Changes

HBI: Housing Supply and Affordability Will Rise When More Young People Seek Careers in Building Trades

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Builders Institute (HBI) today announced the appointment of Pamela Hughes Patenaude as Chair of the nonprofit organization's Board of Trustees.

(PRNewsfoto/The Home Builders Institute) (PRNewswire)

"Pam Patenaude is one of the nation's most respected leaders in housing," said Ed Brady, President and CEO of HBI, at its board's winter meeting. "Her appointment comes at a time when ending the construction labor shortage is a critical priority for the home building industry and the country."

HBI is the nation's leading nonprofit provider of trade skills education for the building industry. Nearly 11,000 students in 48 states and Puerto Rico are currently enrolled in 624 of its programs. In partnership with industry, government agencies, nonprofits and schools, HBI provides all its training and placement services at no cost to students.

The need for new recruits is vast. To meet housing demand for the coming year alone, the residential construction industry would need to have already trained and placed 740,000 additional workers, according to the National Association of Home Builders Chief Economist Robert Dietz. At the same time the country is short, by Dietz's estimate, of at least one million housing units.

"The construction labor shortage is severely affecting housing availability and affordability," Brady said. "Pam Patenaude brings to the table a powerful voice at a time when this issue must be placed high on the nation's housing policy agenda."

According to Patenaude, decades of "negative cultural pressures" on young people have greatly diminished the number of secondary school students who even consider entering the trades.

"The problem has been growing for many years. And we now find ourselves at a turning point," she said. "Either as a matter of public policy we create every way possible to encourage young people to pursue career opportunities in the skilled trades, or we will be forever behind as a country in assuring safe, decent and affordable housing in our communities."

Patenaude is Principal at Granite Housing Strategies and served as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Functioning as HUD's chief operating officer, Patenaude managed the day-to-day operations of the agency with its sweeping portfolio of federal housing and community development programs. She oversaw 7,000 employees located in 65 offices nationwide.

Prior to HUD, Patenaude served as President of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America's Families, a nonprofit education and research organization. Previously, Patenaude was the Director of Housing Policy for the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Patenaude serves as an Independent Director for Target Hospitality, Corp. and Independent Director for loanDepot, Inc. She also serves on several nonprofit boards, including the National Housing Conference and Habitat for Humanity International.

Patenaude earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Saint Anselm College and a Master of Science degree in Community Economic Development from Southern New Hampshire University.

At today's meeting, four new members were elected to HBI's Board of Trustees: Casey K. Sacks, President, BridgeValley Community and Technical College, Charleston, West Virginia; Alfonso Costa, Jr., Executive Vice President, Falcone Group, Boca Raton, Florida; Dr. Byron Ernest, Founder and Chief Positivity Officer, Leadery Global, Indianapolis, Indiana; and John "Chuck" Fowke, Founder and President of Homes by John C. Fowke Inc., Valrico, Florida.

About HBI

HBI is the nation's leading nonprofit provider of trade skills training and education for the building industry. HBI provides no-cost pre-apprenticeship training and certification programs to middle and high school students, transitioning military and veterans, unemployed and displaced workers, low-income and opportunity youth, and justice-involved youth and adults. HBI's training curriculums are developed in conjunction with members of the National Association of Home Builders and approved by the U.S. Department of Labor. Learn more at www.HBI.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sally Ginsburg

(202) 492-3485

sginsburg@hbi.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Home Builders Institute