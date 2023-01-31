DimeTyd Adds Consumer Products and E-Commerce Veteran to Team

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DimeTyd, a fully automated FinOps platform for 1P Amazon vendors, which offers seamless recuperation of profit leakage based on complex accounting errors, announces the appointment of Ryan Mulvany as a new strategic business advisor. Mulvany is an e-commerce veteran with over 15 years of experience selling, advising, and scaling disruptive digital marketplace businesses.

DimeTyd (PRNewsfoto/DimeTyd) (PRNewswire)

"DimeTyd is thrilled to be gaining yet another industry veteran with the addition of Ryan," said Rohan Thambrahalli, CEO of DimeTyd. "His extensive knowledge of the Amazon marketplace and ability to advance growth makes him an invaluable asset to the company. His strategic approach to driving marketplace businesses toward their goals will be instrumental to DimeTyd's continued success and expansion."

Mulvany is the founder and former president of Quiverr, a leader in full-service Amazon marketplace optimization provider and a Platinum 3rd party marketplace seller, where he helped facilitate more than a billion dollars in Amazon sales. In addition, Mulvany has helped scale several digital marketplace businesses for a multitude of disruptive beauty and consumer products, including Drunk Elephant, Sun Bum, Anastasia of Beverly Hills, Ouai, and more. He is currently a Stealth investor and advisor to an ongoing assortment of consumer-packaged goods companies.

"Advanced profit reconciliation platforms are crucial for the success of Amazon vendors who have struggled to match Amazon's complexity for true clarity in invoicing and reconciliation," said Mulvany. "I'm dedicated to helping Amazon vendors reach their full potential via the platform. The marketplace continues to transform – and leading CPG companies need to be equipped to maximize their profitability and drive performance.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, DimeTyd's vision is to empower fair, accountable, and transparent accounting for the world of e-commerce.

To learn more about DimeTyd and how their automated platform recoups lost funds for Amazon vendors, please visit www.DimeTyd.com or follow @DimeTyd.

About DimeTyd

DimeTyd's platform is an advanced 100% automated, logic-based engine that offers vendors seamless recuperation of profit leakage based on Amazon accounting errors. The platform conducts an audit of lost revenues dating back up to five years and seamlessly processes millions of data points to recoup funds to vendors. Once audited and reconciled, DimeTyd makes course corrections on recurring issues, enabling vendors to maximize all future profitability in the marketplace.

Media Contact:

Kat Long

308.627.6897

kat.long@anthonybarnum.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DimeTyd