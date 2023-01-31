Javier Ortega Joins Veriff as Chief Revenue Officer

Veriff expands leadership team to scale go-to-market strategy and meet growing identity verification demands

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , a global identity verification provider, today announced that Javier Ortega has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. As the latest addition to Veriff's global leadership team, Ortega has end-to-end responsibility of leading the revenue organization. This includes revenue generation strategy and processes alignment, leading the efforts to establish new strategic partnerships and grow existing relationships, and identifying opportunities for expansion as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Ortega brings extensive experience in sales, helping companies increase revenue and strengthen and scale infrastructure to support growth. He joins Veriff from the online events platform Hopin where, as chief sales officer, he led and scaled its revenue team, helping increase revenue rapidly, making Hopin one of the fastest growing companies ever. Prior to Hopin, Ortega was working at Dropbox for seven years where he spearheaded the company's expansion into EMEA, and then led sales and account management across the United States and Canada. During his time at Dropbox, the company grew from $200M to $1.8B in revenue and went public.

"Veriff's amazing team and its pursuit of making the internet a safer place were key factors in my decision to join the company. Veriff has a strong foothold in a market that continues to expand, which is rare. Throughout my career, I've loved helping companies grow, and I am excited to continue on this path at Veriff," said Ortega. "Additionally, Veriff has a diverse and healthy customer base, and I'm looking forward to working closely with our clients as Veriff becomes more embedded in their business workflows."

"Javier's experience in scaling organizations' go-to-market strategies and building high-performance teams will bolster the Veriff team," said Kaarel Kotkas, founder and CEO of Veriff. "As the identity verification landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, Javier will play a critical role in Veriff's next phase of market expansion. I am super excited to have Javier's high energy in our global leadership team as we continue to meet changing IDV demands."

Ortega holds degrees from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, Erasmus University of Rotterdam and INSEAD. He serves on the advisory board of several startups in the U.S. and in EMEA, and is also a Limited Partner in Stage2 Capital, a venture capital fund that supports early-stage companies.

About Veriff

Veriff is the preferred identity verification partner for the world's biggest and best digital companies. We provide advanced technology, deep insights and expertise from our foundation in digital-first Estonia and honed over decades in leading the digital identity revolution. Veriff delivers the widest possible identity document coverage and supports government issued IDs from more than 230 countries and territories. With more than 550 people from 60 different nationalities and offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, and Estonia, as well as robust backing and funding from investors including Accel, Alkeon, IVP, Tiger Capital and Y Combinator, we're dedicated to helping businesses and individuals build a safer and more secure world. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com

