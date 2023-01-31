Promethean's ActivPanel 9 is honored with Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022

The education technology company will exhibit its industry-leading interactive display at the annual TCEA convention, where it will offer a slate of informative sessions and demonstrations

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, has received the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 designation for its newest interactive display, ActivPanel 9. The prestigious award recognizes the best education technology products from last year—those that have helped optimize teaching for educators and learning for their students.

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean) (PRNewswire)

The ActivPanel 9, powered by Promethean's patented ActivSync technology, responds to the evolving educational environment by breaking down barriers between devices, enabling increased connectivity and collaboration, and supporting hybrid and in-classroom learning. It provides busy, overworked teachers with the ability to create seamless workflows, design engaging and interactive lessons, customize their personal panel settings, and experience greater mobility.

"We're honored to once again be given this distinguished award from one of our industry's most influential organizations," said Jennifer Foreman, chief marketing officer at Promethean. "Our mission is to transform education—empowering teachers to create lively and engaging lessons, and helping students achieve their academic goals. We're thrilled that our newest ActivPanel has proven itself to be an essential tool in today's dynamic educational landscape."

Promethean will offer demonstrations of its latest panel at the company's booth #1135 at TCEA in San Antonio, Texas, January 30 – February 2. The company will also highlight Symphony Classroom with Merlyn, a complete education technology solution from Merlyn Mind that includes an AI hub, software platform, and remote control. This unique AI-powered digital assistant enables teachers to use voice commands or a remote to control their devices, browsers, apps, and more. Merlyn frees teachers from the front of the class so they can move around the room and interact with their students, and it helps them perform everyday tasks easily and improve their efficiency and productivity.

Education Consultants will be on hand to provide informative sessions on a variety of topics, including how to use premade 3D models on the ActivPanel to make complex, abstract concepts clearer and more concrete. The company will also host sessions with classroom educators and district administrators who will describe their personal experiences with implementing the ActivPanel in their schools.

For more information about this year's TCEA, including a detailed schedule and descriptions of all the sessions, visit https://convention.tcea.org.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

