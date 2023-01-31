Sumaria Systems announces appointment of Dave Dzaran as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumaria Systems, a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services to the U.S. Government, has announced the appointment of Dave Dzaran to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As CEO, Dave will oversee the continued growth of the company and sustain the strong culture built on performance, teamwork and commitment to its customers, partners, and employees.

Before joining Sumaria, Dave served most recently as a Deputy Program Director at the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). He began his career as an Air Force officer and served over 20 years working the development and delivery of a variety of cutting edge, advanced airborne and space Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems. After his USAF retirement, Dave served as the CEO for Centauri (formerly known as Integrity Applications International) for 15 years, during which he transformed the company by expanding capabilities, infrastructure, as well as the depth and breadth of products and services. Centauri provided high-end engineering solutions for national security missions focused on space, intelligence, cyber and emerging technologies, including directed energy and autonomous vehicles.

"Dave is a proven leader with over 38 years of executive leadership experience working in sensor and spacecraft design, system engineering, development, integration, and testing." said Edward P. Marram, Chairman of the Board. "In addition to his technical background, Dave is an accomplished CEO, and we are extremely fortunate to have him join our management team."

About Sumaria Systems

