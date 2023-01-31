Wolf Home Products to Distribute Benjamin Obdyke Wall Systems

Two industry innovators are partnering to increase offering of high-quality home products

YORK, Pa., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, today announced a partnership with Benjamin Obdyke Inc., the premier supplier in building envelope protection systems, to distribute its roof and wall systems in select U.S. locations. Benjamin Obdyke has been a pioneer for innovation in building envelope systems and the manufacturing of high-quality home products since 1868.

Wolf Home Products will be a full line distributor of Benjamin Obdyke wall systems, including:

HydroGap® Drainable Housewrap

HydroGap® SA

Cedar Breather® Ventilated Underlayment

InvisiWrap®

Slicker® Rainscreen

Flat Wrap® Housewrap

All accessory pieces

Wolf will exclusively distribute the wall systems out of its York facility to select states, which include Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

"We strive to deliver high-quality home building products to the markets we serve, ensuring dealers have access to products that meet a variety of budgets and design preferences," said Jeremy Sellers, Senior Vice President of Building Product Sales at Wolf Home Products, "We're thrilled to be partnering with Benjamin Obdyke, as it allows us to broaden our offering to include high performing, durable exterior systems that maximize the value of a building structure."

Introducing Benjamin Obdyke's wall systems to Wolf Home Products' line of building products bolsters the wide range of high-quality, innovative offerings, forming an extensive, one-stop-shop portfolio for our network of dealers.

"The new partnership between Wolf and Benjamin Obdyke will greatly expand access to our high-performance building envelope products," said Joe Holcombe, Director of Sales for Benjamin Obdyke, "Together, our companies focus on educating the market on ways to build better homes. It's an ideal partnership to grow awareness and availability in the Mid-Atlantic market."

Both Wolf Home Products and Benjamin Obdyke are innovative leaders, with products that are backed by industry-leading warranties and engineered to provide unmatched value.

In addition to Benjamin Obdyke roof and wall systems, Wolf Home Products also offers a range of products for kitchen, bath, and outdoor living. Learn more about Wolf Home Products here.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for more than 175 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

About Benjamin Obdyke

Since 1868, Benjamin Obdyke has helped architects, builders, and contractors in the United States and Canada Build Better™ by developing and adding new advances to its product line. Benjamin Obdyke develops, sources, markets, and sells proprietary roof and wall products that improve the building envelope and the performance of other building materials for the new construction, repair, and remodel markets. Innovations from Benjamin Obdyke, such as the first roofing ridge vent on a roll, the first wood roofing underlayment, and the first rolled product to provide drainage and air flow in rainscreen wall assemblies, have helped shape today's building practices. Headquartered in Horsham, Pa., Benjamin Obdyke partners with a network of distributors, dealers, buying groups, and cooperatives to reach building professionals in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.benjaminobdyke.com.

