BriteLife Recovery Announces its Partnership with Capital BlueCross

HANOVER, Pa., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteLife Recovery, a picturesque private detox and residential addiction treatment center nestled in the rolling hills of Hanover, Pennsylvania announced, effective February 1, 2023, they are now an in-network substance use disorder treatment provider for Capital BlueCross. Capital BlueCross is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association serving 21 counties in Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley. In addition, individuals 18 and older in these counties enrolled in the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) through Capital BlueCross are also covered. This new agreement with Capital BlueCross broadens access to high quality, evidence-based substance use disorder treatment at BriteLife Recovery's beautiful 13-acre campus.

"Our contract with Capital BlueCross expands our reach to more than 1 million members in central and eastern PA" says Ed Allen, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're thrilled to be able to share our beautiful facility and amazing program with more individuals suffering from this chronic disease."

BriteLife Recovery's Pennsylvania facility opened its doors in May of 2022 to treat adults 18 and older suffering from substance use disorder.

"This is just the beginning of Britelife's growth plan," adds Matt Mantone, Chief Operating Officer. "In addition to the new partnership with BCBS, we are in the process of obtaining several other contracts with other commercial insurance carriers. Improving access to our care is imperative to the success of our facility and the clients who we are privileged to serve."

About BriteLife Recovery

At BriteLife Recovery, it is our passion and purpose to be a beacon of hope and healing by creating a collaborative and empathic environment of care that will light the way through the journey of recovery for individuals and families. We strive to be the premiere choice for those suffering from substance use and co-occurring disorders by establishing environments of care that are built on compassion and trust for our clients and employees. We envision creating an integrated model of care with a diverse multidisciplinary team that is committed to providing tailored treatment services with respect and dignity that ensures an exceptional client experience at every level of care.

BriteLife Recovery currently owns and operates two substance-use disorder treatment facilities, in Hanover, PA and Hilton Head Island, SC., with plans to open several more over the next few years.

For more information, please contact Ed Allen, Chief Marketing Officer at (267) 205-1025, or email us at britelifecares@briteliferecovery.com or visit us at briteliferecoverypa.com

