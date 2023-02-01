HELLAS MATRIX HELIX SYNTHETIC TURF SYSTEM BEING INSTALLED AT THE TENNESSEE TITANS' NISSAN STADIUM

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they are making a change at Nissan Stadium switching from natural grass to an innovative Hellas turf system that will provide players a safe surface with a natural grass feel and the predictability of synthetic turf.

Tennessee Titans announce that Nissan Stadium will include an innovative Hellas turf system that will provide players a natural grass feel with the predictability of synthetic turf. (PRNewswire)

As part of the decision-making process, the Titans reviewed data from the NFL which showed that more lower body injuries occurred on Nissan Stadium's grass than on each of the monofilament fields in the NFL over the past several seasons. Nissan Stadium was also consistently among the leaders in lower body injuries of stadiums across the league.

"Ultimately we've landed on the decision, based on that data, to transition to a monofilament surface with an organic infill that mimics the natural feel of grass while getting the consistency and durability of field turf," Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said.

With player safety driving this decision, as well as the inherent difficulties with growing and maintaining natural grass in the Nashville climate, the Titans decided to partner with Hellas to install a complete turf system. The technology and research behind this system emulates the experience of playing on natural grass.

The specific turf system at Nissan Stadium includes Matrix Helix® monofilament turf and a Cushdrain® shock pad. What makes it unique is the organic infill used in the system. Hellas' organic infill is made with natural fibers that add to the grass look and feel, especially when it comes to foot traction and cleat release. Nissan Stadium is the first NFL stadium to use organic infill in a synthetic turf system. This is the same turf system the Titans practice on at their training facility.

Coach Mike Vrabel said he noticed the grass [in Nissan Stadium] becoming slick even when replaced with new sod, causing players to slip. Vrabel said players responded favorably to the new indoor surface. "Just witnessing our practices inside and how they feel and how they respond on that product," Vrabel said. "We're excited to be able to add this product to our stadium."

Reed Seaton, President and CEO of Hellas said to Tennessee Titans Reporter Jim Wyatt, "The consistency of the turf will benefit the players. No matter where an athlete puts a cleat in that turf, it's the same all over the entire field from game to game." Seaton added, "A properly built synthetic turf field with organic infill and a pad is a superior system to a mediocre grass field."

Construction of the Hellas synthetic turf system is underway and is expected to be complete by the 2023 NFL season.

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas Construction is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. Hellas manufactures its own products, as well as owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment making the company a true one-stop-shop for turf, tracks, courts, and sports lighting projects. In addition to hundreds of K-12 sports surfacing projects, Hellas has built NFL practice and playing fields for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com

About Tennessee Titans - Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the Titans are part of the NFL's AFC South Division and began playing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in 1999. Founded as the Houston Oilers in 1960, the team moved to Tennessee in 1997. The Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park facility. For more information visit www.Tennesseetitans.com

