OANDA Scoops Top Industry Awards: TradingView's 'Most Popular Broker' Award and 'Best in Class' Honours with ForexBrokers.com

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that our commitment to serving traders has again earned us top broker rankings in this year's awards season.

Voted “Most Popular Broker (PRNewswire)

OANDA has won the 'Most Popular Broker' award at the 2022 TradingView Broker Awards. The win represents the third consecutive year that OANDA has been recognised by the TradingView community and demonstrates how winning accolades begins with winning client satisfaction.

TradingView is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing social networks for traders, boasting more than 30 million registered users around the world.

Kurt vom Scheidt, Chief Operating Officer with OANDA, said, "We are honoured to receive this prestigious award from the TradingView community. This shows our dedication to serving our clients through a leading platform, transparent pricing, and fast execution to empower them to trade at their best."

Commenting on the awards, Pierce Crosby, General Manager with TradingView said, "TradingView users are big fans of OANDA, and it shows! OANDA has won awards before with us, but this specific award – Most Popular Broker – speaks for itself. Traders choose OANDA. We're excited to see OANDA continue to rise on TradingView and are super excited to see all the new features that are coming in 2023."

Rated 'Best in Class' by ForexBrokers.com

OANDA was also recognised as 'Best in Class for Ease of Use' and 'Best in Class for Research' by ForexBrokers.com at their 2023 Annual Awards.

"For an active trader, platform usability is integral to performance and a great trading experience, and research is essential to developing an effective trading strategy. Being recognised in these two categories is a testament to our focus on clients' needs" vom Scheidt commented.

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the OANDA group, which includes OANDA Corporation and other subsidiaries of OANDA Global Corporation, provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients around the globe, demonstrating an unrivaled expertise in foreign exchange.

With regulated entities in nine of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming how the world interacts with trading, enabling clients to trade global market indices, commodities, treasuries, precious metals and currencies on one of the fastest trading platforms in the market. For more information visit https://www.oanda.com/group/ or follow OANDA on LinkedIn .

About TradingView

TradingView is the world's most popular network of traders and investors – powered by real-time data and market-leading analysis software. Use its platform to follow global assets, find trading ideas, chat with others, spot trends, and place trades directly with brokers. Have a look by visiting www.tradingview.com or downloading the free TradingView mobile apps for iOS and Android. For your website or business, visit https://www.tradingview.com/widget/.

About ForexBrokers.com

ForexBrokers.com, an industry-leading source for online brokers, is wholly owned by Reink Media Group. A Michigan-based company founded in 2009, Reink Media Group owns and operates multiple finance-based websites. The organization strives to provide pertinent resources, tools, and education for successful self-directed investing. For more information, please visit www.forexbrokers.com or the company's website at www.reinkmedia.com .

OANDA Crypto Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OANDA