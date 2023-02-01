QUANTRON presents successful year and growth plans for 2023

As part of the first QUANTRON Tech Day, Quantron AG presented its results from the past year as well as its plans for 2023

In spite of the continuing difficult economic situation, the company recorded a turnover of around 13 million euros in 2022

For 2023, a sales revenue guidance of around 45- 60 million euros is planned with a target order volume of 360 vehicles

R&D investment in new products increased by 80% in 2022 compared to the previous year. Another 100% increase planned for 2023

Announcement of the successful closing of the A-round with up to 45 million euro

AUGSBURG, Germany, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QUANTRON, specialist for emission-free passenger and freight transport, announces the successes of the 2022 financial year as well as the forecast for the current financial year. The technology company, founded in 2019, thereby confirms its continuing course of success.

Andreas Haller, Founder and Executive Chairman of Quantron AG (PRNewsfoto/Quantron AG) (PRNewswire)

In 2022, despite the ongoing challenges – such as geopolitical crises in Europe – Quantron AG was able to achieve a turnover of around 13 million euros. This corresponds to an increase of approx. 25% compared to the previous year. Due to the continuously increasing demand for emission-free solutions for passenger and freight transport, the company is aiming to achieve an order volume of around 360 products for 2023. This corresponds to a potential sales volume of around 45-60 million euros as turnover guidance.

The company has placed a strong emphasis on the use and development of new technologies as shown by the 80% increase in R&D spending compared to 2021. In 2023, a doubling of spending compared to last year is planned, focussing on H2-powered fuel cell trucks.

The ambitious development goals are also reflected in the targeted number of personnel. This increased by 89% in 2022. In 2023, QUANTRON aims to increase the size of the workforce, consisting of experts and specialists in the areas of engineering, e-mobility, after-sales and digital solutions, by 30% to around 150 employees.

Michael Perschke, CEO of Quantron AG reported: "In 2023, we want to establish ourselves as a technology company and set standards in the field of emission-free transport of people and goods. This also includes intensifying our focus on the development of our ecosystem, Quantron-as-a-Service, which is a unique offer to all of our customers and minimises the risk of the technology change to zero-emission vehicles via a holistic solution that covers vehicles, energy supply and infrastructure. We are also proud of having successfully closed our A-Round with up to 45 million euro cash-in."

Andreas Haller, Founder and Executive Chairman of Quantron AG added: "I am extremely proud of the performance of our team which has enabled us to achieve our ambitious goals. Looking back at the start of QUANTRON, the way the company has developed has been incredible. I am confident that we can continue this rapid positive development in 2023 and successfully implement QUANTRON's internationalisation strategy."

Images are available in both low and high resolutions here: Quantron AG press releases (https://www.quantron.net/en/q-news/press-releases/)

About Quantron AG

Quantron AG is a platform provider and specialist in sustainable mobility for people and goods; in particular, for trucks, buses and vans with all-electric drive trains and H 2 fuel cell technology.. As a high-tech spin-off of the renowned Haller KG, the Augsburg/Bavaria-based company combines more than 140 years of commercial vehicle experience with the very latest e-mobility know-how, and positions itself globally as a partner to existing OEMs.

With the Quantron-as-a-Service Ecosystem (QaaS), QUANTRON offers an overall concept that includes all facets of the mobility value-added chain: QUANTRON INSIDE includes a wide range of new vehicles as well as conversions for existing and used vehicles from diesel to battery and hydrogen-electric drives with the highly innovative QUANTRON INSIDE technology. With a Europe-wide network of 700 service partners, QUANTRON CUSTOMER SOLUTIONS guarantees digital and physical after-sales solutions along with a range of services for maintenance, repairs and spare parts, telematics and in-cloud solutions for remote diagnosis and fleet management. Customers receive individual advice on, among other things, tailored charging and tank solutions, rental, financing and leasing offers. Training courses and workshops are also offered in the QUANTRON Academy. In the future, QUANTRON ENERGY will realise the production of green hydrogen and electricity as a platform. To this end, Quantron AG has teamed up with a number of strong global partners. At the same time, this Hydrogen Alliance is also an important building block for the QUANTRON POWER STATION, the supply of vehicles with the necessary green charging and H2-tank infrastructure.

QUANTRON stands for the core values RELIABLE, ENERGETIC, BRAVE. The team of experts at the innovation driver for e-mobility is making a significant contribution to sustainable, environmentally friendly passenger and freight transport.

Visit Quantron AG on our social media channels on LinkedIn and YouTube . More informationen available at www.quantron.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919591/Quantron_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1993897/Andreas_Haller_Quantron_AG.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Quantron AG) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantron AG