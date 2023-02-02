Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: BRBS), the holding company of Blue Ridge Bank, National Association ("Blue Ridge Bank" or the "Bank") and BRB Financial Group, Inc. ("BRB Financial Group"), announced today financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $6.3 million, or $0.33 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.15 earnings per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, and $12.8 million, or $0.68 earnings per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $27.6 million, or $1.47 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $52.6 million, or $2.95 earnings per diluted common share, for 2021.

"Our team had both a productive and challenging year," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We saw meaningful success and growth in our commercial banking efforts, and at the same time we appreciate the need to improve our fintech division operations, practices, and procedures to conform to the formal written agreement entered into with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. We are committed to doing the things necessary to rise to this challenge and lay the groundwork for future success."

"We announced in early January that Kirsten Muetzel has been named President of Blue Ridge Bank's Fintech Division," Plum continued. "Kirsten's background as a banking regulator, fintech executive, and bank consultant is perfectly suited for her new responsibilities overseeing our fintech division, managing a portfolio of partners, strengthening regulatory compliance, and working to advance our fintech strategy."

Plum added, "As we look ahead to 2023, we are preparing for a macroeconomic environment with credit pressure and increasing funding costs. We are emphasizing credit discipline and have calibrated incentive plans to further reward noninterest deposit growth. We continue driving efforts to increase noninterest income to supplement net interest margin compression from the industry's expected rising funding costs."

Key highlights for the fourth quarter:

Update on formal written agreement; Regulatory remediation costs decline

Balance sheet growth and net interest margin expansion drive higher net interest income Purchase accounting adjustments ("PAA"), attributable primarily to the Company's 2021 merger with Bay Banks of Virginia , Inc., added $2.9 million to net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The beneficial effect of PAA is likely to decline in 2023 from 2022 levels.

Deposits related to fintech relationships were approximately $690 million as of December 31, 2022 , an increase of $161 million , or 30.0%, from September 30, 2022 , and $501 million , or 265.1%, from December 31 , 2021. Deposits related to fintech relationships represented 27.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 , compared to 22.0% at September 30, 2022 , and 8.2% at December 31 , 2021. During the 2022 periods, there was a notable shift in the mix of fintech deposits (to interest-bearing from noninterest-bearing), as certain of the Company's fintech partners sought to optimize profitability amidst a more challenging operating environment.

PAA added 41 basis points, 17 basis points, and 24 basis points to net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022, third quarter of 2022, and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.

Credit and capital stability provide stable foundation; Value creation through strong growth in tangible book value per share

Lower expenses reflect decline in regulatory remediation and personnel costs

Cyclical challenges continue to pressure fee-based revenues

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $34.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $28.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $20.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Accretion of PAA related to acquired loans included in interest income was $2.6 million, $0.8 million, and $0.8 million for the same respective periods. Amortization of PAA on assumed time deposits and borrowings, which reduced interest expense, was $0.3 million, $0.4 million, and $0.7 million for the same respective periods.

Interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $9.1 million from the third quarter of 2022, while interest expense increased $3.9 million in the same comparative period. Interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 benefited from higher average balances of and yields and fees on loans held for investment, while funding costs increased primarily due to repricing of select interest-bearing deposit accounts (primarily from fintech relationships) and higher average balances and cost on Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances.

Average balances of interest-earning assets increased $126.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher average balances of loans held for investment (excluding PPP loans), which increased $176.0 million over the same period. Yields on average loans held for investment (excluding PPP loans) increased to 6.74% for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 5.67% for the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to recent loan growth, the re-pricing of variable-rate loans in the higher rate environment, and higher fee income.

Cost of funds was 1.22% and 0.69% for the fourth and third quarters of 2022, and 0.42% for the fourth quarter of 2021, while cost of deposits was 0.85%, 0.50%, and 0.29%, for the same respective periods. The targeted federal funds rate increased from 0.00% to 0.25% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 4.25% to 4.50% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest margin for the fourth and third quarters of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.83%, 4.27%, and 3.39%, respectively. Accretion and amortization of PAA had a 41 basis point, 17 basis point, and 24 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the same respective periods.

Net interest income was $110.4 million and $92.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, while net interest margin was 4.22% and 3.51% for the same respective periods. Accretion and amortization of PAA and contributions from PPP loans, including the corresponding funding, had a 34 basis point and 39 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Provision for loan losses for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $17.9 million and $0.1 million, respectively. Provision for loan losses in the 2022 periods was primarily attributable to reserves for loan growth, qualitative factor adjustments due to changes in economic conditions, and higher specific reserves for impaired loans.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth and third quarters of 2022 was $5.8 million and $8.0 million, respectively, compared to $21.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Lower noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to both comparative periods was primarily attributable to lower income from the Company's mortgage division, including mortgage servicing rights, and lower gain on sale of government guaranteed loans due to the variability in the timing of loan sales. Additionally, the fourth quarter of 2021 had higher reported fair value adjustments on other equity investments and a gain on the termination of interest rate swaps, totaling $13.5 million.

Noninterest income for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $48.1 million and $87.0 million, respectively. Of the decline of $39.0 million over these comparative periods, $24.3 million was due to the gain on the sale of PPP loans and $6.2 million was due to a gain on termination of interest rate swaps. The remainder of the decline was primarily due to lower income from the Company's mortgage division of $16.4 million, partially offset by higher gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $2.7 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth and third quarters of 2022 was $27.6 million and $29.2 million, respectively, compared to $25.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding expenses incurred in the remediation of regulatory matters, noninterest expense decreased $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter of 2022. Lower salaries and employee benefit cost, primarily due to the reduction in incentive expense, was partially offset by higher legal, issuer, and regulatory filing and contractual services expenses. The Company's efficiency ratio for the fourth and third quarters of 2022 was 69.2% and 79.7%, respectively. Excluding regulatory remediation expenses, the efficiency ratio for the same respective periods was 62.0%3 and 68.7%3.

Noninterest expense for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $104.8 million and $111.0 million, respectively. Excluding regulatory remediation expenses in the 2022 period and merger-related expenses in both the 2022 and 2021 periods, noninterest expense was $97.3 million and $99.1 million for the same respective periods.

Balance Sheet

Loans

Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, were $2.40 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $240.8 million, or 11.2%, from the prior quarter-end, and $621.9 million, or 35.0%, from the year-ago period-end. The Company experienced some degree of softening in the loan pipeline over the course of the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a combination of increased selectivity and macroeconomic factors.

Deposits

Deposits were $2.50 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $93.0 million, or 3.9%, from the prior quarter-end, and $204.7 million, or 8.9%, from the year-ago period-end. Noninterest-bearing deposits comprised 25.6% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022, compared to 32.7% as of the prior quarter-end, and 29.8% as of the year-ago period-end.

The total loan-to-deposit ratio was 99.1% at December 31, 2022, compared to 91.2% at the prior quarter-end, and 84.1% at the year-ago period-end. The held-for-investment loan-to-deposit ratio was 96.3%, compared to 90.1% at the prior quarter-end, and 78.7% at the year-ago period-end.

Capital

The Company previously announced that on January 10, 2023, its board of directors declared a $0.1225 per common share quarterly dividend, which was paid on January 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023.

Blue Ridge Bank's regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 were 11.15%, 10.25%, 10.25%, and 9.25% for total risk-based capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital, and tier 1 leverage, respectively, compared to 13.11%, 12.49%, 12.49%, and 10.05% for the same respective capital ratios as of December 31, 2021.

Fintech Business

Interest and fee income related to fintech partnerships represented approximately $3.1 million and $2.9 million of total revenue for the Company for the fourth and third quarters of 2022, respectively. Included in deposits related to fintech relationships were assets managed by BRB Financial Group's trust division of $49.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

Other Matters

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company sold its majority interest in MoneyWise Payroll Solutions, Inc. ("MoneyWise") to the holder of the minority interest in MoneyWise. Asset and liability balances and income statement amounts related to MoneyWise are reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented.

The Company completed the merger of Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. ("Bay Banks"), the holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank, into the Company on January 31, 2021. Immediately following the completion of the merger, Virginia Commonwealth Bank was merged into Blue Ridge Bank. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 included the earnings of Bay Banks from the effective date of the merger.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release of the Company contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company's beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on its expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in such forward-looking statements: (i) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which it conducts operations; (ii) changes in the level of the Company's nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (iii) management of risks inherent in the Company's real estate loan portfolio, and the risk of a prolonged downturn in the real estate market, which could impair the value of collateral and the ability to sell collateral upon any foreclosure; (iv) the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve, inflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; (v) changes in consumer spending and savings habits; (vi) the Company's ability to identify, attract, and retain experienced management, relationship managers, and support personnel, particularly in a competitive labor environment; (vii) technological and social media changes impacting the Company, the Bank, and the financial services industry in general; (viii) changing bank regulatory conditions, laws, regulations, policies, or programs, whether arising as new legislation or regulatory initiatives, that could lead to restrictions on activities of banks generally, or the Bank in particular, more restrictive regulatory capital requirements, increased costs, including deposit insurance premiums, increased regulations, prohibition of certain income producing activities, or changes in the secondary market for loans and other products; (ix) the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations, including laws, regulations and policies concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; (x) the Company's involvement, from time to time, in legal proceedings and examination and remedial actions by regulators; (xi) the impact of, and the ability to comply with, the terms of the formal written agreement between the Bank and the OCC; (xii) the impact of changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the real estate industry; (xiii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time to time by bank regulatory agencies, the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or other accounting standards setting bodies; (xiv) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the adverse impact on our business and operations and on the Company's customers which may result, among other things, in increased delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and losses on loans; (xv) the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including severe weather conditions, floods, health related issues, and other catastrophic events; (xvi) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, or actions taken by the U.S. or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad; (xvii) the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; (xviii) the willingness of users to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; (xix) the Company's inability to successfully manage growth or implement its growth strategy; (xx) reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of the Company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners; (xxi) the effect of acquisitions the Company may make, including, without limitation, disruption of employee or customer relationships, and the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions; (xxii) the Company's participation in the PPP established by the U.S. government and its administration of the loans and processing fees earned under the program; (xxiii) the Company's involvement, from time to time, in legal proceedings, and examination and remedial actions by regulators; (xxiv) the Company's potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft, and cyber-crime; (xxv) the Bank's ability to effectively manage its fintech partnerships, and the abilities of those fintech companies to perform as expected; (xxvi) the Bank's ability to pay dividends; and (xxvii) other risks and factors identified in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in documents the Company files from time to time with the SEC.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.











Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per common share data)

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans

$ 38,934

$ 30,206

$ 21,685 Interest on taxable securities

2,508

2,337

1,612 Interest on nontaxable securities

89

81

62 Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold

754

522

45 Total interest income

42,285

33,146

23,404 Interest expense:











Interest on deposits

5,131

3,032

1,593 Interest on subordinated notes

547

570

485 Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings

2,651

867

448 Total interest expense

8,329

4,469

2,526 Net interest income

33,956

28,677

20,878 Provision for loan losses

3,992

3,900

117 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

29,964

24,777

20,761 Noninterest income:











Fair value adjustments of other equity investments

78

(50)

7,316 Residential mortgage banking income, net

2,832

2,570

4,365 Mortgage servicing rights

(871)

597

1,493 Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans

204

1,565

680 Gain on termination of interest rate swaps

—

—

6,221 Wealth and trust management

451

513

439 Service charges on deposit accounts

293

354

391 Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

402

398

253 Bank and purchase card, net

866

353

709 Other

1,585

1,668

75 Total noninterest income

5,840

7,968

21,942 Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

11,863

14,174

15,362 Occupancy and equipment

1,509

1,422

1,520 Data processing

1,441

1,332

1,107 Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing

1,300

804

299 Advertising and marketing

318

302

405 Communications

1,064

932

1,011 Audit and accounting fees

476

308

227 FDIC insurance

543

460

175 Intangible amortization

365

377

412 Other contractual services

1,334

703

631 Other taxes and assessments

716

711

638 Regulatory remediation

2,884

4,025

— Merger-related

—

—

171 Other

3,739

3,658

3,185 Total noninterest expense

27,552

29,208

25,143 Income from continuing operations before income tax

8,252

3,537

17,560 Income tax expense

1,948

801

4,733 Net income from continuing operations

6,304

2,736

12,827 Discontinued operations:











Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes

—

—

(41) Income tax benefit

—

—

(9) Net loss from discontinued operations

—

—

(32) Net income

$ 6,304

$ 2,736

$ 12,795 Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest

—

—

(2) Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 6,304

$ 2,736

$ 12,793 Net income available to common stockholders

$ 6,304

$ 2,736

$ 12,793 Basic and diluted EPS from continuing operations

$ 0.33

$ 0.15

$ 0.68















Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)













For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per common share data)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Interest income:









Interest and fees on loans

$ 116,826

$ 97,933

Interest on taxable securities

8,744

5,192

Interest on nontaxable securities

334

239

Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold

1,572

182

Total interest income

127,476

103,546

Interest expense:









Interest on deposits

11,260

6,437

Interest on subordinated notes

2,215

2,627

Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings

3,610

2,001

Total interest expense

17,085

11,065

Net interest income

110,391

92,481

Provision for loan losses

17,886

117

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

92,505

92,364

Noninterest income:









Fair value adjustments of other equity investments

9,306

7,316

Gain on sale of PPP loans

—

24,315

Residential mortgage banking income, net

12,609

28,624

Mortgage servicing rights

8,038

8,398

Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans

4,734

2,005

Gain on termination of interest rate swaps

—

6,221

Wealth and trust management

1,769

2,373

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,289

1,464

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

1,348

932

Bank and purchase card, net

2,240

1,805

Other

6,759

3,535

Total noninterest income

48,092

86,988

Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

56,006

61,481

Occupancy and equipment

5,916

6,413

Data processing

4,593

4,233

Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing

3,004

1,736

Advertising and marketing

1,460

1,364

Communications

3,825

2,810

Audit and accounting fees

1,304

902

FDIC insurance

1,340

1,014

Intangible amortization

1,525

1,671

Other contractual services

3,137

2,783

Other taxes and assessments

2,668

2,607

Regulatory remediation

7,442

—

Merger-related

50

11,868

Other

12,506

12,106

Total noninterest expense

104,776

110,988

Income from continuing operations before income tax

35,821

68,364

Income tax expense

8,244

15,740

Net income from continuing operations

27,577

52,624

Discontinued operations:









Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes (including gain on

disposal of $471 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022)

426

(183)

Income tax expense (benefit)

89

(39)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

337

(144)

Net income

$ 27,914

$ 52,480

Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1)

(3)

Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 27,913

$ 52,477

Net income available to common stockholders

$ 27,913

$ 52,477

Basic and diluted EPS from continuing operations

$ 1.47

$ 2.95















Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.







Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 (1) Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 77,274

$ 130,548 Federal funds sold

1,426

43,903 Securities available for sale, at fair value

354,341

373,532 Restricted equity investments

21,257

8,334 Other equity investments

23,776

14,184 Other investments

24,672

12,681 Loans held for sale

69,534

121,943 Paycheck Protection Program loans, net of deferred fees and costs

11,967

30,406 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs

2,399,092

1,777,172 Less: allowance for loan losses

(22,939)

(12,121) Loans held for investment, net

2,376,153

1,765,051 Accrued interest receivable

12,393

9,573 Other real estate owned

195

157 Premises and equipment, net

23,152

26,624 Right-of-use asset

6,903

6,317 Bank owned life insurance

47,245

46,545 Goodwill

26,826

26,826 Other intangible assets

6,583

7,594 Mortgage derivative asset

112

1,876 Mortgage servicing rights, net

28,991

16,469 Mortgage brokerage receivable

176

4,064 Deferred tax asset, net

9,182

150 Other assets

18,887

17,061 Assets of discontinued operations

—

1,301 Total assets

$ 3,141,045

$ 2,665,139 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 640,101

$ 685,801 Interest-bearing demand and money market deposits

1,318,799

962,092 Savings

151,646

150,376 Time deposits

391,961

499,502 Total deposits

2,502,507

2,297,771 FHLB borrowings

311,700

10,111 FRB borrowings

51

17,901 Subordinated notes, net

39,920

39,986 Lease liability

7,860

7,651 Other liabilities

19,634

14,543 Liabilities of discontinued operations

—

37 Total liabilities

2,881,672

2,388,000 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' Equity:







Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 and 25,000,000 shares

authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

respectively; 18,950,329 and 18,774,082 shares issued and outstanding

at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

195,960

194,309 Additional paid-in capital

252

252 Retained earnings

108,262

85,982 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(45,101)

(3,632) Total Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity

259,373

276,911 Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations

—

228 Total stockholders' equity

259,373

277,139 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,141,045

$ 2,665,139









(1) Derived from audited December 31, 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements.















Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.



















Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data (unaudited)













































As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per common share data)

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Income Statement Data:

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021 Interest income

$ 42,285

$ 33,146

$ 26,243

$ 25,802

$ 23,404 Interest expense

8,329

4,469

2,153

2,134

2,526 Net interest income

33,956

28,677

24,090

23,668

20,878 Provision for loan losses

3,992

3,900

7,494

2,500

117 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

29,964

24,777

16,596

21,168

20,761 Noninterest income

5,840

7,968

10,190

24,094

21,942 Noninterest expenses

27,552

29,208

25,326

22,689

25,143 Income before income taxes

8,252

3,537

1,460

22,573

17,560 Income tax expense

1,948

801

342

5,153

4,733 Net income from continuing operations

6,304

2,736

1,118

17,420

12,827 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

—

—

—

337

(32) Net income

6,304

2,736

1,118

17,757

12,795 Net (income) loss from discontinued operations attributable to

noncontrolling interest

—

—

—

(1)

(2) Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 6,304

$ 2,736

$ 1,118

$ 17,756

$ 12,793 Per Common Share Data:



















Basic EPS from continuing operations

$ 0.33

$ 0.15

$ 0.06

$ 0.93

$ 0.68 Basic EPS from discontinued operations

—

—

—

0.02

— Basic EPS attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 0.33

$ 0.15

$ 0.06

$ 0.95

$ 0.68 Diluted EPS from continuing operations

$ 0.33

$ 0.15

$ 0.06

$ 0.93

$ 0.68 Diluted EPS from discontinued operations

—

—

—

0.02

— Diluted EPS attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 0.33

$ 0.15

$ 0.06

$ 0.95

$ 0.68 Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.1255

$ 0.1255

$ 0.1255

$ 0.1225

$ — Book value per common share

13.69

13.22

13.95

14.84

14.76 Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP

12.00

11.51

12.21

13.09

13.01 Balance Sheet Data:



















Assets

$ 3,141,045

$ 2,881,451

$ 2,799,643

$ 2,724,584

$ 2,665,139 Loans held for investment (including PPP loans)

2,411,059

2,171,490

2,064,037

1,866,197

1,807,578 Loans held for investment (excluding PPP loans)

2,399,092

2,158,342

2,048,383

1,843,344

1,777,172 Allowance for loan losses

22,939

20,534

17,242

12,013

12,121 Purchase accounting adjustments (discounts) on acquired loans

7,872

10,373

12,192

13,514

16,203 Loans held for sale

69,534

25,800

32,759

41,004

121,943 Securities available for sale, at fair value

354,341

359,516

381,536

375,484

373,532 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

640,101

787,514

785,743

766,506

685,801 Total deposits

2,502,507

2,409,486

2,335,707

2,354,081

2,297,771 Subordinated notes, net

39,920

39,937

39,953

39,970

39,986 FHLB and FRB advances

311,751

150,155

135,060

25,319

28,012 Total stockholders' equity

259,373

250,502

261,660

278,482

277,139 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

18,857

18,849

18,767

18,772

18,774 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

18,863

18,860

18,778

18,789

18,795 Financial Ratios:



















Return on average assets (1)

0.83 %

0.38 %

0.17 %

2.68 %

1.90 % Operating return on average assets (1) - Non-GAAP

1.14 %

0.81 %

0.23 %

2.68 %

1.92 % Return on average equity (1)

9.56 %

4.10 %

1.57 %

25.84 %

18.90 % Operating return on average equity (1) - Non-GAAP

13.01 %

8.86 %

2.14 %

25.92 %

19.10 % Total loan to deposit ratio

99.1 %

91.2 %

89.8 %

81.0 %

84.1 % Held for investment loan to deposit ratio

96.3 %

90.1 %

88.4 %

79.3 %

78.7 % Net interest margin (1)

4.83 %

4.27 %

3.89 %

3.88 %

3.39 % Cost of deposits (1)

0.85 %

0.50 %

0.26 %

0.27 %

0.29 % Cost of funds (1)

1.22 %

0.69 %

0.36 %

0.36 %

0.42 % Efficiency ratio

69.2 %

79.7 %

73.9 %

47.5 %

59.1 % Operating efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP

62.0 %

68.7 %

72.4 %

47.4 %

58.7 % Regulatory remediation expenses

2,884

4,025

510

23

— Merger-related expenses (MRE)

—

—

—

50

171 Capital and Asset Quality Ratios:



















Average stockholders' equity to average assets

8.7 %

9.2 %

10.8 %

10.4 %

10.1 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, excluding

PPP loans

0.96 %

0.95 %

0.84 %

0.65 %

0.68 % Nonperforming loans to total assets

0.59 %

0.35 %

0.44 %

0.53 %

0.60 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.60 %

0.36 %

0.44 %

0.53 %

0.61 %





















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited):









































Tangible Common Equity:



















Total stockholders' equity

$ 259,373

$ 250,502

$ 261,660

$ 278,482

$ 277,139 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (2)

(32,027)

(32,369)

(32,632)

(32,716)

(32,942) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 227,346

$ 218,133

$ 229,028

$ 245,766

$ 244,197 Total shares outstanding

18,950

18,946

18,762

18,771

18,774 Book value per common share

$ 13.69

$ 13.22

$ 13.95

$ 14.84

$ 14.76 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)

12.00

11.51

12.21

13.09

13.01





















Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets



















Total assets

$ 3,141,045

$ 2,881,451

$ 2,799,643

$ 2,724,584

$ 2,665,139 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (2)

(32,027)

(32,369)

(32,632)

(32,716)

(32,942) Tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 3,109,018

$ 2,849,082

$ 2,767,011

$ 2,691,868

$ 2,632,197 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 227,346

$ 218,133

$ 229,028

$ 245,766

$ 244,197 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)

7.3 %

7.7 %

8.3 %

9.1 %

9.3 %





















Operating return on average assets (annualized)



















Net income

$ 6,304

$ 2,736

$ 1,118

$ 17,755

$ 12,795 Add: MRE, after-tax basis (ATB) (3)

—

—

—

40

135 Add: Regulatory remediation expenses, ATB (3)

2,278

3,180

403

18

— Operating net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 8,582

$ 5,916

$ 1,521

$ 17,813

$ 12,930 Average assets

$ 3,020,371

$ 2,903,447

$ 2,646,874

$ 2,653,987

$ 2,687,204 Operating return on average assets (annualized) (Non-GAAP)

1.14 %

0.81 %

0.23 %

2.68 %

1.92 %





















Operating return on average equity (annualized)



















Net income

$ 6,304

$ 2,736

$ 1,118

$ 17,755

$ 12,795 Add: MRE, ATB (3)

—

—

—

40

135 Add: Regulatory remediation expenses, ATB (3)

2,278

3,180

403

18

— Operating net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 8,582

$ 5,916

$ 1,521

$ 17,813

$ 12,930 Average stockholders' equity

$ 263,826

$ 267,057

$ 284,913

$ 274,887

$ 270,730 Operating return on average equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP)

13.01 %

8.86 %

2.14 %

25.92 %

19.10 %





















Operating efficiency ratio



















Total noninterest expense

$ 27,552

$ 29,208

$ 25,326

$ 22,691

$ 25,445 Less: MRE

—

—

—

50

171 Less: Regulatory remediation expenses

2,884

4,025

510

23

— Noninterest expense, adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 24,668

$ 25,183

$ 24,816

$ 22,618

$ 25,274 Net interest income

33,956

28,677

24,090

23,668

20,878 Noninterest income

5,840

7,968

10,190

24,094

22,203 Total of net interest income and noninterest income

$ 39,796

$ 36,645

$ 34,280

$ 47,762

$ 43,081 Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)

62.0 %

68.7 %

72.4 %

47.4 %

58.7 %





















(1) Annualized.



















(2) Excludes mortgage servicing rights.



















(3) Assumes an income tax rate of 21% and full deductibility.











































