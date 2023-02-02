McGraw Hill Adds New eBook+ to its Array of Digital Course Material Options for Higher Ed

Easy to use and set up, McGraw Hill GO gives instructors added tools to manage their classes and offers students the ability to study within an LMS

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill today unveiled a new eBook+ called McGraw Hill GO, an additional option for digital course materials. McGraw Hill GO takes affordable and easy-to-use eBooks to a new level with tools to help instructors manage their classes and students to maximize their learning.

McGraw Hill GO lives directly within college learning management systems (LMSs), making the learning experience seamless for students and adding more course management capabilities for faculty. Easy to set up and use, McGraw Hill GO gives instructors the ability to assess student understanding with auto-graded chapter questions and functionality for instructors to assign readings and track student progress.

McGraw Hill GO is the latest innovation added to the company's suite of digital solutions that includes McGraw Hill Connect®, ALEKS® and SIMnet®, which are used by millions of college students and instructors around the world. McGraw Hill GO includes trusted content that instructors can rely on and, when purchased via an Inclusive Access program, the ability to distribute materials on the first day of class.

"Instructors have asked us for a product that is embedded within their LMS, making set-up simple, while giving them tools to help them manage their classes and teach their way – that's McGraw Hill GO," said Dr. David Duke, Chief Product Officer for Higher Education at McGraw Hill. "We're excited to provide yet another affordable option to students that gives them access to trusted content and tools that will help them succeed in their courses."

McGraw Hill is a leading global education company that partners with millions of educators, learners and professionals around the world. Recognizing their diverse needs, we build trusted content, flexible tools and powerful digital platforms to help them achieve success on their own terms. Through our commitment to equity, accessibility and inclusion, we foster a culture of belonging that respects and reflects the diversity of the communities, learners and educators we serve. McGraw Hill has over 40 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

