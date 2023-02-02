redbox+ Dumpsters Market Resiliency Positions Brand for Growth in 2023

Roll-off Dumpster Rental Business Maintains Strong Retention Rate Earning Several Franchise Industry Accolades

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, redbox+ Dumpsters has become the answer to the construction, renovation, and restoration industries' woes on how to keep job sites clean and efficient. While it also offers traditional roll-off dumpsters, the company is best known for its patented combination portable toilet and roll-off dumpster container that brings added convenience and efficiency to any job site.

The past 12 months have led to strong performance for redbox+ Dumpsters due to the increased demand for home renovations in the construction segment, coupled with the brand's promise to deliver its innovative roll-off dumpsters on time. The company closed out 2022 with upwards of 300 franchise territories and more than 80 franchisees across the country. In addition, it has continued to hold a 90 percent retention rate with contract partners and its position as a market differentiator in an economically resilient sector. In 2023, redbox+ Dumpsters is expecting another year of double-digit unit growth by adding individuals to the franchise system who have a desire to be a part of the brand's upward growth trajectory, be independent and are dedicated to providing the highest level of customer service.

Starting 2023 off strong, redbox+ Dumpsters has been recognized as number one in its category and in the top half of Entrepreneur Magazine's 'Franchise 500' list. Within the past year, the brand was also placed on Franchise Dictionary Magazine's annual list of the "Top 100 Game Changers". After reviewing hundreds of entries, Franchise Dictionary Magazine's editorial team selected redbox+ Dumpsters as a brand that has changed the game, further proving its innovative product line has positioned the brand as a disruptor in its segment.

Additionally, much of redbox+ Dumpsters' expansion in recent years can be attributed to being acquired by BELFOR Franchise Group, a family of 13 industry-leading residential and commercial service brands owned by the worldwide restoration leader BELFOR Property Restoration. The relationship has brought redbox+ Dumpsters franchise owners tangible benefits and further solidified the brand as one of the most trusted names in the business. This has allowed entrepreneurs to build successful businesses in their local community as a result of BELFOR's built-in expansive knowledge, operational expertise, and ecosystem of connections in the service industry. So far, the home office team has added three new regional business coaches and a marketing coordinator to support franchisees as the brand scales toward a national footprint.

"We are extremely excited about the growth we've seen in the past few years and the growth we see ahead of us," said Rusty Amarante, president of redbox+ Dumpsters. "A turnkey business model combined with an innovative concept like ours sets franchisees up for success. It's incredible to see how we are making a positive impact on people's lives by giving them the opportunity to build a successful business in their communities."

redbox+ Dumpsters is continuing to expand with qualified candidates who have a passion for owning their own business, are committed to following a proven business model, and want to be part of the redbox+ Dumpsters culture focused on customer care.

To learn more about the redbox+ Dumpsters franchise opportunity, visit www.redboxplus.com/franchising/ .

