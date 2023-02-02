TEDCO Announces Investment in Foretrace

Maryland business supporting other businesses by providing information to help them fight back against cyber attacks

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announced today its Seed Funds invested $500,000 from its Cybersecurity Investment Fund in Foretrace, Inc., a Maryland-based cybersecurity company focused on providing cost-effective information to help secure businesses from cyber attackers. TEDCO's Seed Funds invest in early-stage, technology and life sciences companies and provides access to gap financing.

"Successful cyber-attacks start with external reconnaissance, and adversaries know how to find exposed information and vulnerabilities that can be used to target an organization," explains Nick Ascoli, CEO of Foretrace. "Foretrace leverages the same techniques and tools used by attackers and red teams to proactively alert our clients to vulnerabilities, information exposure, and external gaps. These findings are then used to inform businesses where they're vulnerable, allowing them to act and keep their information secure."

Foretrace Inc., based in Columbia, Md., is an External Attack Surface Management platform offering cost-effective foot printing and information gathering to keep organizations' businesses safe from cyber-attacks. By integrating known attacker techniques, Foretrace provides clients with a clear image of what information adversaries could find.

"Cost-effective solutions like those that Foretrace offers may be instrumental in preventing the leak of important business information," explains TEDCO's chief investment officer, Jack Miner. "It's exciting to be a part of Foretrace's journey, helping them get their innovative business more exposure while, helping them to help others."

Anyone looking to apply for their first investment from TEDCO Seed Funds must have started operations within seven years from the date of the application and investment. Click here for Seed Fund FAQs.

TEDCO provides funding, resources and connections that early-stage technology and life sciences companies need to thrive in Maryland. For entrepreneurs interested in applying for TEDCO funding opportunities, visit https://www.tedcomd.com/funding.

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

