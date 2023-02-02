Unlock Exponential Growth in Employee Engagement with Alcor's High5 Product

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor, a leading partner in the digital transformation space and global provider of cloud solutions and implementation services, is revolutionizing the employee appreciation process with their product High5. High5 is an automated, seamless, and collaborative solution built on ServiceNow® that aims to foster a gratitude-centric workplace culture, improve employee morale, unite teams, and motivate employees to do more. With customizable user interfaces, streamlined reward-added surveys, and confidential employee suggestions box, High5 is the perfect solution for businesses of all sizes.

According to a survey conducted by Alcor across various industries worldwide, 81% of employees believe that performance recognition programs are effective, and 89% believe that they increase engagement of employees.

High5 is an easy-to-use and convenient solution that ensures maximum engagement at a low cost. Its machine-learning capabilities and automated features integrated with social platforms, top-tier gift redemption options, and self-service reports and dashboards, distinguish it as a stand-alone product on the ServiceNow App Store.

"Today's economic downturn resulting in global layoffs is impacting the morale of the employees who survived the layoffs. The increased pressure of work due to a reduction in the workforce can cause anxiety, insecurity, and disengagement. Rewards and recognition becomes a vital tool for organizations to keep their employees motivated, respected, valued, and satisfied. This could be achieved through adequate rewards and recognition and transparent communication. Additionally, organizations should focus on developing an effective feedback system to understand employee needs and foster a culture of trust and collaboration," says Pulkit Agrawal, Marketing Manager at Alcor.

Alcor is hosting a webinar "Maximizing Employee Engagement and Retention During Organizational Change and Transition with High5" on February 28 at 10 am PST | 6 pm GMT to discuss more about its challenges, opportunities, and benefits of a highly motivated and engaged workforce. To join the webinar and discover how High5 can help you revolutionize your organizational culture and improve overall employee engagement, please register here: https://alcortech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYuduqqqzMjHt3f1BhheS_jBqUdV5GoWsb4

To learn more about High5, you can visit High5 Webpage or download the application from the ServiceNow App Store .

For more information on Alcor Solutions, please visit our website at www.alcortech.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a San Francisco, California based company that provides global cloud advisory and implementation services to clients in multiple geographies. Their clients include global Fortune 500 as well as leading organizations in multiple industry verticals. Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions Inc.'s focus has been building strong competency on cutting edge technologies and advising clients in implementing them. They are passionate about their thought leadership and believe that successful IT implementations result equally from good strategy and technology excellence.

Alcor is an Elite ServiceNow® Partner, AWS Consulting Partner, Oracle® Partner, and works with several other cutting edge technologies including Microsoft, Salesforce®, FireEye™, and more.

