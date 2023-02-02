YASH Technologies drives future readiness and innovation at scale at Ecobat with SAP solutions

YASH Technologies and SAP empower the world's largest recycler of batteries reimagine business processes and accelerate digital transformation

CHICAGO and HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YASH Technologies, a leading global technology integrator and outsourcing specialist, announces the successful go-live of SAP S/4HANA cloud solutions for Ecobat, the world's largest recycler of batteries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with operating facilities across Europe, the United States, and Africa, Ecobat needed a partner that would optimize operations via a scalable global business platform, an integrated view of its supply chain, an enhanced customer experience, and more sustainable processes. As Ecobat's transformation partner, YASH developed and designed a scalable and centralized SAP cloud solution with a calibrated multi-year rollout, enabling process simplification, performance maximization, and seamless global adoption.

"To address the rapidly evolving market challenges of today's digital age and fast-track business transformation, moving our global operations to the S/4HANA cloud platform was critical," said Jamie Lee, Chief Information Officer, Ecobat. "This platform has positioned Ecobat for growth by optimizing business processes, eliminating manual processing, improving collaboration, and presenting a unified face to our end customers. The strategic guidance, creativity and SAP expertise of the YASH business consulting and implementation teams were vital in helping us meet the program objectives."

Recognized among the first "RISE with SAP" deployments globally, the focus of Ecobat's multi-year transformation program, Project Essential, was to help move SAP ECC and 25 legacy systems to one integrated instance of SAP S4HANA Cloud. The project required large-scale data migration, system design, and re-engineering of critical business processes while developing a future-ready framework that simultaneously leverages current best business practices. Given the size and scope of the implementation, YASH Technologies assembled a large team of SAP vertical, functional, technical specialists, and advisory consultants. They helped enable standardization, harmonization, and globalization of processes and data while driving significant cost advantages and enabling better decision-making.

Commenting on the successful implementation, Manoj Baheti, CEO, YASH Technologies, said, "As Ecobat's transformation partner of choice, we are privileged to enable their future-readiness roadmap, harnessing SAP's proven cloud solutions and YASH's SAP consulting expertise. We are confident that this initiative will help Ecobat drive business agility, predictability, and efficiencies across sales, supply chain, and finance." He added, "The successful go-live is a reiteration of YASH's leadership in delivering global innovative technology-led business transformation programs."

On this momentous occasion, Sunil Kumar Eda, Business Leader, SAP Service Line, YASH North America, said, "Partnering with Ecobat on their game-changing Project Essential has been fascinating and fulfilling. The project team had to wade through several unforeseen challenges, given the COVID situation necessitating innovative ways of getting things done to keep up with the timelines and intensity of deliverables. We look forward to strengthening the partnership and enabling every geography and business unit to drive exceptional customer experiences."

YASH has extensive experience architecting and delivering transformative end-to-end SAP Solutions for clients across industries. Supported by highly skilled professionals, a delivery footprint spanning six continents, and a strategic focus on helping customers drive competitive differentiation, YASH is today the go-to partner for discerning global organizations in their transformation journey.

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to reimagine their businesses and drive outcome-centric Digital Transformation. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global customers, YASH leverages strategic advisory, technology consulting, and flexible business models to help customers realize value from their digital journey while fostering innovation. YASH's customer-centric & consultative engagement framework integrates specialized domain & consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies and digital solutions to provide secure application, cloud, infrastructure, engineering, and end-user-focused services for discerning customers globally. Headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 & an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified organization. For more information, please visit https://www.yash.com/.

Ecobat is the world's largest recycler of batteries. In 2021, Ecobat's lead battery recycling business fully recycled 70 million car batteries. We have a vast network that powers industries worldwide. For more information on how we are transforming energy storage, visit www.ecobat.com.

