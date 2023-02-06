Ismael Cala chosen as a keynote speaker by Dr. Deepak Chopra for his upcoming Infinite Possibilities retreat

The location selected for Chopra Global's five-day retreat (from February 9-13 ) is Los Cabos ( Mexico ) where the is to align the body, mind, and soul to take advantage of the benefits of meditation and synchrodestiny.

MIAMI, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life and business strategist, journalist, speaker, and author of eight best-selling books on leadership and emotional intelligence, Ismael Cala, was specially invited by Deepak Chopra to join him as a speaker at Chopra Global's Infinite Possibilities retreat, taking place from February 9-13 in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Cala's participation will focus on awakening our body, mind, and soul to open ourselves to the infinite possibilities that synchrodestiny shows us, convinced that there are no coincidences, only causations.

In Cala's words, "In this conference, I will share the importance of creating a world of possibilities using the first hour of the day to become a manifestor, as while this world allows me to create the reality I want to see, it is also true that we are distracted by what our brain conditions us for."

Through the application of 5 daily conscious practices, associated with specific activities, participants will be able to take the guidelines to make the most of their day when they return home, one of the most difficult tasks to achieve after attending any retreat activity.

During five days of activities, attendees will enjoy meditation experiences, yoga and ayurveda teachers, and holistic healing by other Chopra Global facilitators, which will be focused on balancing, restoring, connecting, and nourishing in an integral way."

About Ismael Cala

Life and business strategist, best-selling author on leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development. Host on CALA, a prime time show in CNN en Español for more than 5 years. Founder and president of Cala Group and Ismael Cala's Foundation and author of bestsellers such as "Wake up with Cala", "Life is a Pinata", "The Emotional Illiterate", "The Power of Listening", "A good son of P…" , "The Secret of Bamboo" and "Flow so as not to suffer". Ambassador to the concept of Corporate Happiness for more than 400 companies at Latin America. He has collaborated with great masters such as Deepak Chopra and John C. Maxwell and received personalized training from renowned international coaches such as Tony Robbins and Miguel Ruiz.

About Deepak Chopra:

Founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global, a modern health company at the intersection of science and spirituality, a global leader in integrative medicine and personal transformation. Chopra is a clinical professor of family medicine and public health at the University of California in San Diego and serves as chief scientist at the Gallup Organization. He is also an honorary member of Medicine at the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow. He is the author of over 90 books translated into over 43 languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. For the past 30 years, Chopra has been at the forefront of the meditation revolution and his 93rd book, Living in the Light, draws on the ancient Indian practice of Royal Yoga and offers an illuminating program for self-realization, happiness, and fulfillment. Time magazine has described Dr. Chopra as "one of the 100 most influential people.

About Chopra Global:

Chopra Global is a leading integrative health company that is empowering personal transformation for millions of people globally to expand our collective well-being. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, a pioneer in integrative medicine, Chopra Global's signature programs have been proven to improve overall well-being through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. Chopra Global has been at the forefront of health and wellness for more than two decades with a portfolio that includes a comprehensive library of editorial health articles, an expansive self-care and meditation mobile app, masterclasses, teacher certifications, immersive live events and personalized retreats. By providing tools, guidance and community, Chopra Global aims to advance a culture of well-being and make a healthy, peaceful and joyful life accessible to all. For more information, interact with the team on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

