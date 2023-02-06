S&W Seed Company to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Monday, February 13, 2023

Conference call to be conducted on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 11:00AM ET

LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023, ended December 31, 2022, on Monday, February 13, 2023, before the open of the market. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Monday, February 13, 2023, at 11:00 am ET (8:00am PT) to review the results.

S&W Seed Company is a leading provider of seed genetics, production, processing and marketing. (PRNewsFoto/S&W Seed Company) (PRNewswire)

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors.

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 4971985. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Company Contact: Investor Contact: Betsy Horton, Chief Financial Officer Robert Blum S&W Seed Company Lytham Partners, LLC Phone: (720) 593-3570 Phone: (602) 889-9700 www.swseedco.com sanw@lythampartners.com

www.lythampartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&W Seed Company