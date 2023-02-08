Stickley Celebrates English Arts and Crafts with the New Surrey Hills Collection

MANLIUS, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L. & J.G. Stickley is excited to launch its newest collection, Surrey Hills, at authorized furniture dealers nationwide. At a time when Arts and Crafts is seeing a surge in interest across the country, the collection offers beautifully crafted solid-oak furniture, inspired by the original makers of English Arts and Crafts, for the living room, dining room, bedroom, and more.

Surrey Hills Four-Poster Bed, Open Nightstand, Tall Chest, and Bench (PRNewswire)

Surrey Hills is solid-oak furniture for the whole home inspired by English Arts and Crafts style.

The Arts and Crafts philosophy of 19th-century England influenced the early work of Gustav and Leopold Stickley as they developed their American Arts and Crafts, or Mission, style. British designers like William Morris emphasized individual craft in response to the Industrial Revolution and incorporated natural themes throughout the home.

Surrey Hills likewise puts nature at the foreground with a botanical trellis motif that appears on nearly every piece. In it, a fretwork grid is wound with laser-cut vines that suggest a lush garden. On bed headboards, occasional tables, and elsewhere, the design is open to allow light to show through, while on drawer faces where contents need to be protected, the design is backed by a wooden panel. There is also a simple open-trellis variation on dining and accent chairs.

Upholstered furniture combines plush comfort with distinctive Arts and Crafts style, including a Wood-Frame sofa group that reimagines the look of a Mission settle in slab-like white oak.

While its look and lighter proportions reflect the English style, Surrey Hills is made with time-honored Mission construction techniques. Quartersawn oak with its distinctive ray-flake grain pattern, mortise-and-tenon joinery, side-hung center-guided drawers, and bow-tie inlay joints combine to give each piece lasting strength and beauty.

The Surrey Hills Collection will soon be available nationwide. Visit the store locator to find an authorized dealer. In select areas of the country, it will be available to purchase online at ShopStickley.com.

L. & J.G. Stickley, Inc. is a genuine American icon that has set the standard for furniture craft for more than 120 years. Through enduring tradition, superior craftsmanship, and an unshakeable philosophy of excellence, Stickley continues to produce America's finest hardwood furniture and upholstery, all while responding to the needs and trends of today's homes with updated styles and modern collections.

