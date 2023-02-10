Certo Apparel Partners with Savage x Fenty for Super Bowl LVII Game Day Collection

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certo Apparel, a leading apparel manufacturer, is proud to debut our apparel design and production partnership with Savage x Fenty for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

Half-time show featured performer Rihanna's fashion house, Savage x Fenty, has created a custom two-tone NFL jersey designed with Certo Apparel specifically for the Super Bowl LVII Game Day Collection.

The Certo Apparel two-tone NFL jersey is a unique construction executed with the highest quality materials and manufactured domestically in North America. The jersey and boldly promotes Rihanna's signature within the "X" graphic.

Additionally, the collection also features a "cookie brown" cropped varsity jersey constructed with athletic mesh and a metallic-look jersey material at the shoulders. The crop jersey is finished with a cutoff "X" graphic representing the Savage x Fenty brand.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Savage x Fenty and Rihanna for the Super Bowl LVII Game Day Collection," said Stanley Glanz of Certo Apparel and Ashford Textiles. "We are proud to have the opportunity to showcase our brand and our commitment. We can't wait for the world to see our unique two-tone jersey in action."

The Super Bowl is the biggest event of the year and Certo Apparel is honored to be a part of it. Our collaboration with Savage x Fenty and Rihanna is a testament to Certo's commitment to athleisure apparel that appeals to a wide customer profile.

For more information and product availability, please visit https://Fanleisure.com or https://CertoApparel.com.

Certo Apparel designs, manufactures, and distributes athleisure and athletic apparel. Through Certo and other house brands, Ashford Textiles designs and manufactures apparel for some of the best-known fashion and athleisure platforms, including Fabletics, Athleta, Bandier, and Sweaty Betty.

The Northwest Group and Certo are part of the Ashford Textiles family of companies. Our brands include Certo (Apparel Design and Manufacturing), Northwest (Design, Manufacturing, Distribution of Sports and Entertainment licensed products), Kadi Apparel (Design and Manufacturing), Becco Apparel (Design and Manufacturing), Casa Brava and Luxuriant Home (Home Fashion Textiles), Rollee Pollee (Kids Products), and Ashford Home (Home Fashion Textiles). Visit https://AshfordTextiles.com for more information.

