Company unveils three distinct brands: The Cigna Group, the global health company; Cigna Healthcare, the health benefits provider; and Evernorth Health Services, the pharmacy, care and benefits solutions provider.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation is evolving the company's brands to reflect its growing portfolio of businesses and best serve its customers and clients.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9002353-cigna-evolves-brands-to-reflect-growing-portfolio-the-cigna-group/

The new holding company name is The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI). The Cigna Group is a global health company committed to improving health and vitality. The company and its businesses employ more than 70,000 people and maintain sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions. This brand evolution marks an important milestone in the company's 230 year history, as it continues to grow, strengthen and expand to serve more people around the world.

"Over the last several years, we've built a diverse portfolio of leading capabilities to serve more people across our businesses," said Lou Aversano, The Cigna Group's chief brand and marketing officer. "Now, we are evolving our brand architecture to reflect how we are serving the breadth of our relationships today and into the future."

Cigna Healthcare is the health benefits provider of The Cigna Group, serving customers and clients through its U.S. Commercial, U.S. Government and International Health businesses. Cigna Healthcare is an advocate for better health through every stage of life, guiding customers through the health care system and empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality.

Evernorth Health Services partners across the health care system to serve customers and clients, including health plans, employers, government entities and others. Evernorth Health Services creates pharmacy, care and benefits solutions to improve health and increase vitality. Its capabilities are powered by Express Scripts, Express Scripts Pharmacy, Accredo, eviCore, MDLIVE and myMatrixx along with holistic Evernorth platforms and solutions that move people and organizations forward.

The Cigna Group, Cigna Healthcare and Evernorth Health Services will update branding in customer, client, health care provider and public communications over time.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

Media Contact

Justine Sessions

860.810.6523

media@thecignagroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Cigna Group